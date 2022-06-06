The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team is six strokes off the lead in the pursuit of a Division 1 state championship. The Old Abes shot a collective 310 in Monday's opening round of the state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler to enter the final day in third place.
Memorial is six shots behind leader Lakeland and three behind second-place Kettle Moraine. The tournament wraps up with the second round on Tuesday.
Will Schlitz and Parker Etzel led Memorial in the first round. Both carded a 76. They're tied for 13th individually at 4 over par.
Ben Christenson's 78 has him tied for 23rd. Cole Fisher is tied for 35th at 80 and Tyler DeBruyckere shares 41st after shooting an 81.
Players worked through soggy conditions early as rain made its way through the area. Kettle Moraine's Alex Koenig leads the field at 2 under par after carding a 70.
Memorial is seeking its first state title since 1977, and the third championship in program history. Memorial's other title came in 1974, sandwiching a runner-up finish in 1976.
The Division 1 golfers are set to tee off Tuesday afternoon.
Division 2
McDonell/Regis' Ben Biskupski is tied for 25th after the first round of the Division 2 tournament. He shot an 83 and sits at 11 over par.
Biskupski is the only Chippewa Valley golfer in the Division 2 field.
Winneconne's Winston Knobloch is in first place at even par after carding a 72. Madison Edgewood leads the team standings by five strokes.
The Division 2 golfers return to the course early on Tuesday morning.
Division 3
Ladysmith is in fifth place and Glenwood City is seventh following the opening round in Division 3. Ladysmith shot a collective 377, 60 behind leader Cambridge. Glenwood City has a score of 395.
Ladysmith's Jack West was the top local competitor in the first round. He shot an 85 and sits in 19th heading into the final round. Teammate Dane Prohaska is tied for 24th after a first-round 89.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Bryce Killoren is 30th. He carded a 92.
Ian Radintz was the top performer for Glenwood City. He is tied for 34th with a 96. Owen Swenby and Esdyn Swenby are right behind, tied for 37th with matching 98s.
Coltin Fenstermacher (40th, 99), Keegan Steckel (tied for 46th, 104) and Zach Kostka (tied for 50th, 112) rounded out the scorers for Ladysmith.
Gabe Knops and Charlie Lamb both shot 103s and are tied for 44th for Glenwood City.
Parkview's Trey Oswald (75) is the individual leader at 3 over par. Cambridge holds a four-stroke lead over Kohler atop the team standings.