When the pressure was on, the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team kept its cool.
The reward? A sparkling gold trophy got to join the Old Abes on their ride home from Kohler on Tuesday night.
Memorial capped a scintillating final day at the WIAA Division 1 state championships by firing a 298, surging past Kettle Moraine to win a state title by three strokes. The Old Abes and Lasers battled back and forth all day before Memorial found its haymaker on the closing holes.
“After yesterday, we were in great position,” Memorial coach Ryan Isaacson said. “We knew it would come down to the back nine today, and it did. The boys did a great job staying present under immense pressure, which is what I’m most proud of.”
Memorial finished with a two-round total of 608. Will Schlitz was the individual state champion after posting one of the most impressive rounds of his career. With mounting pressure on each passing hole, the sophomore carded a 3-under-par 69 in the final round. He went 4 under par on the front nine.
The red-hot performance brought him to 1 over par for the tournament. It catapulted him 12 spots up the leaderboard, which he topped by one shot over Sheboygan North’s Mason Schmidtke.
With all eyes on him, Schlitz sealed the championship with a par putt on the 18th green. Fittingly, he calmly shook his fist and moved on.
“Will’s mental toughness showed today,” Isaacson said. “His putter got going today on the front nine. He hit the ball solid all 36 holes but he showed great maturity down the stretch.”
It was that kind of even-keeled demeanor that put the Old Abes on top. It is the program’s third state championship overall and first since 1977.
Parker Etzel moved six spots up the board from the first round to finish in a tie for seventh. He was 6 over par. Ben Christenson tied for 26th and Cole Fisher tied for 29th. The duo of Tyler DeBruyckere and Andrew Parrett finished tied for 76th.
When the scores were all added up, Memorial stood alone at the top. It took moments of brilliance from each golfer to make it happen. For instance, Fisher had a hiccup on the 17th with a triple bogey. But when he needed to, he bounced back and parred the 18th to keep the Abes afloat.
The Old Abes entered the day in third place after the first round. Original leader Lakeland dropped to a tie for fourth while Memorial and Kettle Moraine battled back and forth.
Memorial trailed by a shot on the closing holes, but came up clutch when it needed to. In the second-to-last group, Etzel birdied the 18th while the Lasers got a par.
“Parker Etzel with a Tiger Woods-like fist pump on a birdie putt on the 18th hole,” Isaacson said. “Memories these boys will have the rest of their lives.”
That put Memorial one shot ahead with the final group heading to the last hole. From there, Schlitz took care of business to send the Old Abes home as champions.
Collectively, Memorial finished 32 over par at challenging Blackwolf Run. It had the best team score of any team participating across all Divisions.
Division 2
McDonell/Regis’ Ben Biskupski finished tied for 29th place. He carded an 85 in the second round a day after shooting an 83 to finish with a two-day total of 168.
Winneconne’s Winston Knobloch was the individual state champion, finishing the tournament at 3 over par with a 147. Madison Edgewood was the team champion, beating second-place Xavier by 10 strokes.
Division 3
Ladysmith took sixth place in the team standings and Glenwood City finished eighth.
Ladysmith’s Dane Prohaska and Jack West were the leading individuals from the Chippewa Valley. They posted matching 180s to tie for 27th for the Lumberjacks. Glenwood City’s Owen Swenby and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Bryce Killoren tied for 31st with 190s.
Coltin Fenstermacher (36th, 192), Keegan Steckel (43rd, 202) and Zach Kostka (tied for 48th, 215) rounded out the scoring for Ladysmith. Esdyn Swenby (tied for 38th, 195), Ian Radintz (40th, 198) and Gabe Knops (47th, 213) wrapped up play for Glenwood City.
Parkview’s Trey Oswald was the individual state champion, carding a two-round 150 to take first. He finished 6 over par. Kohler won the team state championship by five strokes.