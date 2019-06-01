Eau Claire Memorial's Max Loen and Danylo Ripeckyj pushed Marquette's Jake Stockhausen and Teddy Brodzinski to the limit.
But in the third meeting between two of Wisconsin's best doubles teams, it was the Marquette duo which moved on to the state championship match.
Third-seeded Loen and Ripeckyj fell to second-seeded Stockhausen and Brodzinski 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the Division 1 state semifinals on Saturday in Madison.
The two doubles teams had split two previous meetings this season. Stockhausen and Brodzinski went on to be state runners-up, losing to Nicolet's Ridley Aranda and Jaden Aranda in the championship match.
The Old Abes duo finished in fourth place at the individual state tournament after falling to fourth-seeded Ben Fredeen and Michael Vivian of Green Bay Southwest 7-5, 6-4 in the third-place match.