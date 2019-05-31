With the third and decisive set tied at three games apiece, the Eau Claire Memorial doubles duo of Max Loen and Danylo Ripeckyj caught fire.
The two won the final three games of the match to blaze past Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak of Middleton and into the Division 1 state semifinals at the state tournament on Friday in Madison.
After dropping the first set 7-5, Loen and Ripeckyj captured the second set 6-1 and the third 6-3 to advance to the penultimate round of the tournament. The third-seeded Old Abes duo will face second-seeded Jake Stockhausen and Teddy Brodzinski of Marquette University High School in the semifinals today at 9:45 a.m.
Loen and Ripeckyj split two matchups with Stockhausen and Brodzinski during the regular season. Today's rubber match will send the victor into the state championship match.
Teammates Grant Wolfe and Will Hayes fell in the second round early on Friday morning.
In the Division 1 singles bracket, 16th-seeded Sam Rechek of Memorial was ousted by No. 1 seed Will Tennison of Verona in the Round of 16, 6-3, 6-4. Rechek was the only local player still alive in the singles tournament entering Friday.