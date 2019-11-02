It was a good day for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference at Saturday’s WIAA state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
Colfax freshman Molly Heidorn was the torch-bearer for that success.
Heidorn led all area runners, finishing in fifth place in the Division 3 girls race. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer, out of the Heart O’ North, wasn’t far behind, taking ninth place in Division 3.
Dunn-St. Croix squad Glenwood City took sixth as a team in the Division 3 girls race, led by Bella Simmons’ 19th-place run. Kinzie Strong (23rd) and Isabella Williams (30th) also broke through to the top 30. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Natalie Poppe took 15th. Kendall Hagness led Durand runners with a 60th-place finish, with teammate Olivia Breidung not too far back at 77th. Osseo-Fairchild’s Kari Herman was 86th.
In the Division 3 boys race, Durand’s Parker Schneider placed seventh. McDonell’s Dan Anderson ran to a 15th-place finish to lead the Macks to ninth place in the team standings. Fellow Mack Joey Thaler was 31st. Regis’ Andrew Schlitz placed 49th. Spring Valley teammates Matt Thoms and Charlie Maier took 78th and 82nd, respectively.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Jillian Heth was the top local finisher in Division 1. She took 16th for the Old Abes, helping guide the team to a 13th-place finish. Fellow Old Abe Ava Pankratz finished 83rd. Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason was 71st, and teammate Ella Behling took 101st.
Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz placed 50th in the Division 1 boys race. Eau Claire Memorial’s Scout Stokes was 86th.
Elk Mound’s Cade Hanson led the local runners in the Division 2 boys race. He took 27th, while Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover was 36th. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen (55th) and Lukas Wagner (67th) both cracked the top 70. Mounders teammates Andrew Pathos and Seth Hazen took 76th and 77th, respectively. Barron’s Marcus Peterson was 86th.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the sole local runner in the Division 2 girls field. She took 48th.