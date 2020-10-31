Parker Schneider crossed the finish line first, but he didn't know if he won or not.
Thanks to coronavirus protocols, the WIAA state cross country championship races were split into three heats. When the Durand junior won the first Division 3 heat of the meet on Saturday, he needed to wait to see if his time would hold up as the fastest of the day.
It's safe to say it was well worth the wait.
Schneider won the Division 3 individual state championship, posting a winning time of 16 minutes, 5.78 seconds in West Salem to take the crown. He edged Cashton's Jarret Carpenter by just under two seconds to win the state title.
In his third trip to the state meet, Schneider gave his best showing yet. He took 23rd as a freshman and seventh last year as a sophomore.
This year, the Panther was king of the jungle. He's the first WIAA cross country state champion in Durand history.
Schneider is the first Chippewa Valley runner to win an individual state championship since Stanley-Boyd's Zach Vircks in 2002.
McDonell's Dan Anderson took seventh place to help the Macks secure an eighth-place finish as a team. Spring Valley's Charlie Maier was 17th and powered the Cardinals to a 10th-place finish in the team standings.
Glenwood City's JJ Williams took 26th individually. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Elijah Poppe placed 50th.
The Ladysmith boys took 11th in Division 3. Sheboygan Area Lutheran won the team state title.
Division 1 boys
Menomonie took fifth place as a team, led by Patrick Schwartz's eighth-place run. He finished in 16:00.02, 42 seconds behind state champion Joshua Truchon of West Allis Hale.
River Falls' Grant Magnuson took 10th individually, and Hudson's Anthony Weeks was 16th.
Rice Lake's Derek Penzkover clocked in at 41st, followed closely by Menomonie's Morgan Selchow at 46th. Fellow Mustangs Connor Norby (58th), Joel Anderson (61st) and Jude Ogden (71st) finished nearby in the standings.
Oconomowoc was the team champion.
Division 1 girls
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen clinched a top 10 finish, running a time of 18:43.6 to take 10th. She helped the Mustangs place eighth in the team standings.
Madeline Palmer took 25th for Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls' Haley Mason was 37th. Helen Chen finished 80th for Menomonie.
Kaukauna won the team championship.
Division 2 boys
Elk Mound's Ian Hazen was the top local in the standings, taking 23rd place. The sophomore ran a time of 17:18.92.
Barron's Marcus Peterson took 30th and Bloomer's Lucas Anderson was 44th.
Division 2 girls
Barron's Fran Peterson took 10th place with a time of 19:29.90. The sophomore was about 80 seconds behind state champion Kayci Martenson of Southwestern.
Baldwin-Woodville's Bekah Luckwaldt took 41st.
Division 3 girls
Colfax's Molly Heidorn ran to a fourth-place finish to lead all local runners. The Vikings sophomore finished in 19:18.58, about 23 seconds behind state champion Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran.
Fall Creek's Jenna Anders took sixth, running a time of 19:36.01 to set the Fall Creek school record. Glenwood City's Bella Simmons took 11th, and Augusta's Bailey Peterson placed 15th.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer secured a top-25 finish, clocking in at 24th. Teammate Natalie Poppe took 35th, followed by Glenwood City's Kendall Schutz in 36th.
Durand's Holly Plumer was 40th, and fellow Panther Kendall Hagness was close behind at 49th. The Panthers took sixth place as a team.