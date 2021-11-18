Brent Jeske scored first-half touchdowns and the Colby defense kept St. Mary's Springs in check to lift the Hornets to a Division 6 state championship with a 22-7 win on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Jeske ran for scores of four and one yards to put Colby ahead 14-0 early in the first quarter, and added a 63-yard fumble recovery early in the second. He finished with 130 yards on 25 carries.
The Ledgers couldn't get much going offensively, but managed to keep it close with a 52-yard touchdown run by Levi Huempfner with 3:42 left in the first half. Colby sealed their fourth overall state championship when Andrew Jeske came up with a sack for a safety in the closing minutes.
In addition to the safety, the Hornets' defense recovered a fumble. Colby finished the year 13-1.
Catholic Memorial 21, Ellsworth 12
The Crusaders got out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter of the Division 4 state championship, but Ellsworth put up an answer with a pair of rushing scores in the second. Unfortuntely for the Panthers, it was a defensive clinic the rest of the way. Ellsworth's perfect record suffered its first blemish at Camp Randall Stadium.
Catholic Memorial scored its first touchdown just a minute and 40 seconds in on a 41-yard run by Corey Smith. Rory Fox doubled the lead just over two minutes later on a 5-yard scamper, and Fox threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Obacoso Allen with 1:37 remaining in the first to secure a comanding advantage.
Ellsworth got rushing touchdowns from Ashten Quade and Jack Janke, but a two-score deficit remained after a pair of failed two-point conversion attempts. The Crusaders clamped down on defense anyways to secure a 15-0 campaign.
Quade led the Panthers with 94 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. Janke passed for 66 yards but was intercepted three times. Charlie Jarvis had two of those picks. Fox ran for 90 yards and passed for 80 for Catholic Memorial.
Aquinas 28, Mayville 26
The Blugolds stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 1:41 remaining and recovered the ensuing onside kick to finish an undefeated season with a Division 5 state championship.
Aquinas trailed 20-16 late in the third quarter but scored two touchdowns in a four minute span to take the lead and pad it. Jackson Flottmeyer threw a 56-yard touchdown to Quinn Miskowski with 3:46 left in the third to put the Blugolds ahead. Calvin Hargrove added a 1-yard touchdown run in the first 13 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Mayville closed the deficit to two points when Ty Hockers pushed in a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left, but the Blugolds stopped Blake Schraufnagel just short of the goal line on the conversion attempt.
Flottmeyer threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns on 16 completions. Schraufnagel ran for 205 yards and two scores for the Cardinals.
Reedsville 17, Coleman 0
In Division 7, the Panthers dominated defensively to bring home a state title for the first time in program history. Reedsville limited the Cougars to 166 yards of offense in a shutout victory.
First-half rushing touchdowns by Westen Liebzeit and Brennen Dvorachek built an early lead for Reedsville, and the Panthers added a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Coleman, which entered the game unbeaten, was confident coming off a 28-22 win over Regis in the state semifinals. But the Cougars couldn't replicate the same form in the championship game. They lost a fumble and threw an interception in the defeat.