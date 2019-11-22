After scoring a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining, DeForest football decided it wasn't interested in settling for overtime.
Thankfully for the Norskies, the decision paid off.
DeForest quarterback Trey Schroeder hit Nolan Hawk for a 2-point conversion to help the Norskies earn a come-from-behind 8-7 victory against Menasha in the Division 3 state championship Friday in Madison.
The Norskies marched 63 yards down the field in 43 seconds to tie the game, with a six-play drive coming to a crescendo with a 13-yard TD pass from Schroeder to Gabe Finley.
Menasha, which came back from down 21 points to eliminate Menomonie last week, scored the only other touchdown with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter on a nine-yard run from Davontre Smith. Coincidentally, the Bluejays beat the Mustangs in Marshfield thanks to a late 2-point conversion.
D2, Brookfield East 31, Waunakee 30: It was a roller coaster of emotions for both teams as the odds swung back and forth in the final minutes. The Warriors appeared to have blown their chance to tie with 1:18 remaining when they fumbled at the Brookfield East 6-yard line, but a three-and-out from the Spartans gave Waunakee another chance with strong starting field position.
The Warriors stayed poised and took advantage, driving the ball 36 yards to the house. Quentin Keene set Waunakee up for a tie and likely an overtime period when he hit Randy Vojtisek with a four-yard TD pass with eight seconds remaining, but disaster struck on the following play. The football slipped off the tee right before Waunakee kicker Aidan Driscoll was about to boot the extra point, causing the ball to go wide.
Waunakee recovered an onside kick to set up one final prayer, but the Warriors fumbled and time ran out on the first play of their final possession.
Donavan Hunt had three touchdowns for Brookfield East, including two straight in the second quarter to help the Spartans get out to a 28-10 lead. But Waunakee made it interesting by outscoring their foes 20-3 the rest of the way, thanks largely to its quarterback. Keene finished with 265 yards passing and a team-leading 67 yards rushing while accounting for four TDs.
D1, Muskego 21, Bay Port 10: Bay Port got on the board first with a field goal, but the Warriors responded with 21 straight to roll to their second straight state title and end the two days of action at Camp Randall.
The Warriors scored on two rushing touchdowns to go up 14-3, first a five-yard scamper for Alex Current and then a 1-yard trek from Connor Grohman. Bryan Gruehn then returned a fumble 60 yards to the house in the third to make a Pirates comeback difficult.
Bay Port, which was making its first state title appearance, got within two scores on a 3-yard pass from Andrew Thomas to Mitch Merhalski with seven minutes remaining. The Pirates were able to earn 315 yards compared to Muskego's 195 but turned the ball over three times and weren't able to complete drives in the end zone.