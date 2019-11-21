Stratford had never even trailed in a game entering the Division 5 state football championship, let alone lost.
But Lake Country Lutheran wasn’t intimidated, even after the Tigers got out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. The Lightning defense hunkered down and the offense mounted a comeback to earn the school’s first state championship, 22-13, in Madison.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Haertle notched the game-winning score, rushing for 20 yards on a quarterback keeper to push the lead to 20-13 with 4:25 remaining. Stratford had a chance to tie but moved backward on its final possession. The Tigers were forced into a fourth-and-17 when Lake Country Lutheran’s Chase Caliendo pushed his sack total on the day to 3.5, a D5 state title record, on a safety to all but seal the win.
Andrew Schumacher, who finished with 97 yards receiving, caught the Lightning’s previous two TDs.
D7, Black Hawk/Warren 6, Edgar 0: The Warriors earned their second straight state title, this time thanks to some students from Warren due to a new co-op, in a rematch of last year’s championship bout. Black Hawk/Warren scored the only points of the game on a risky play, as Ethan Williams rolled to the right and threw a pass straight across the field. Unfortunately for Edgar, the ball went just over the hands of a defender in prime position for a pick 6. Cayden Milz instead caught the toss and ran the remaining 30 yards into the end zone.
Edgar appeared to tie the game with 4:16 left, but a 33-yard passing touchdown was called back due to a holding penalty.
D4, Catholic Memorial 35, Kiel 0: The nightcap of the first day of action at Camp Randall didn’t live up to the three close games proceeding it, as the Crusaders got out to a 27-0 lead at the break and cruised to their second straight state title.
Luke Fox threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard connection with Joe Sikma to open the game’s scoring, and ran for a third. Obacoso Allen had a touchdown receiving and rushing, while Alex Oechsner notched a 2-yard running score. The Crusaders held Kiel to 88 total yards while putting up 474 of their own.