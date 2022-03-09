CHIPPEWA FALLS — For some state-bound basketball teams, playing in a larger arena with amplified pressure can be intimidating. That likely won't be the case for the McDonell girls this week. After all, competing at the Resch Center is nothing new for a chunk of the team.
Just under half of the girls on the Macks basketball team were also part of the volleyball team that won a Division 4 state championship at the Resch Center last November. They know exactly what to expect from the arena situated just outside of Lambeau Field, and perhaps more importantly, what it feels like to win there.
Last year's Division 5 basketball state tournament was held at the La Crosse Center. After getting a taste of the Resch Center in the fall, the Macks are glad they get to add a basketball experience there.
"It's going to be really cool," senior Lauryn Deetz said. "Last year at La Crosse was weird because the fans were so far away from you, but then at volleyball they were right up close with you. I think for basketball, that's going to make it that much more fun."
The Macks' top five scorers in basketball this season were all part of the volleyball championship team. Their big-game experience has served them well on the basketball court.
They've been part of the core that has brought McDonell to state for the second year in a row, accounting for both of the only trips to state in the school's history.
"It means a lot," senior Marley Hughes said. "It's really cool to us, and I know to a lot of the school it's really cool too. It means a lot to bring something to them, and have other people look up to us and want to do that, to keep going like that."
Of course, contributions have come from non-volleyball players too. Even those who didn't play in Green Bay in November have experienced a cavernous arena before.
The basketball court in the La Crosse Center, where the Macks fell in last year's state semifinals, was a far cry from a typical high school gym. The backdrop behind the hoops was full of empty space, making shooters get used to a new degree of depth perception. With that tool in their kit already, it may make for a smoother debut in Green Bay.
The Macks practiced at UW-Stout's fieldhouse this week to be even better prepared.
"There was a lot that changed last year, with face masks and travel and not being able to stay overnight. Those were obstacles for us," coach Don Cooper said. "I loved how we faced the adversity and challenges though."
McDonell will take on an equally experienced team in Assumption in the Division 5 semifinals on Friday morning. The Royals won the state title last season after staving off the Macks in the semifinals.
"Credit to them, they played well and won the state championship," Cooper said. "Last year, I felt that that first semifinal was the state championship. If we didn't come out so flat, I felt our chances would have been a lot better. ... I credit our girls with achieving their goal of getting back there this year, but we're not done yet. We want to bring home that gold ball."