CHIPPEWA FALLS — If the McDonell girls basketball team wants to play for the gold ball, it will need to go through Assumption.
Sound familiar? It should — it's the second straight year the two have clashed in the state semifinals. The Macks have thought about last year's 46-43 defeat often, and now they've got a shot at revenge.
"I think that's one of our biggest motives to go in there and win that game," guard Lauryn Deetz said. "Just thinking about how we were at state and didn't advance to the championship (last year), that's kind of been our goal this whole year."
While there are certainly similarities between this season's edition and the last, it's not all the same. Many of the faces are the same, but some key contributors have moved on. Notably, McDonell won't need to deal with the presence of the now-graduated Emily Bohn, who patrolled the paint with her 6-foot-4 frame last time.
The Macks will still need to try to neutralize guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas though. She scored 16 points for the Royals in last year's semifinal and leads Assumption in scoring as a senior this season.
"Just an excellent ball player for us overall," Assumption assistant coach Paul Jaglinski said. "One of the best in the state."
McDonell knows finding ways to slow her down will be key to defeating the defending state champion.
"She's quite the athlete," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "You can see it on film, they really let her freelance and all the players surround that talent. She does everything with steals, assists. She's the heartbeat of that team."
McDonell has virtually everybody back from last year's team. The experienced group won't let nerves hit them in quite the same way they did in their first trip to state. A slow start shooting the ball dug McDonell into a 14-point hole in last year's semifinals. The Macks almost clawed out of it, but came up just a bit short.
"To an extent (it was nerves)," junior Marley Hughes said of last year's sluggish start. "And we weren't used to how far back the rims were or anything like that, it's a whole different thing than normal gyms. I think it will be an adjustment right away, but nothing we can't handle as long as we get enough shots up in warmups."
No team in the Division 5 field shoots better from 3-point range than the Macks. They've hit 33% of their shots from deep this season. Deetz has made 43% of her 3s and averages a team-best 17.2 points per game.
McDonell was a strong shooting team from beyond the arc last season, but only shot 29% from 3 in its season-ending loss to the Royals. A similar bug plagued the Macks in their sectional final win over Northwood on Sunday, but they're confident that will improve this time around.
"We're not going to shoot like that every night," Cooper said. "I think we're in good shape if we play our game."
The Macks are wary of any new looks Assumption might try to throw at them, but are more focused on their side of things. They're committed to playing their way and don't expect the pressure of the bright lights to intimidate them.
"I don't think the pressure ever goes away just because of the circumstances that you're up against, but I think playing Assumption was a really good thing," Deetz said. "That will help us with the pressure fading because we've already played them."