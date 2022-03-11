GREEN BAY — The McDonell Catholic girls’ basketball team entered the WIAA state tournament seeking payback.
Instead, the Macks walked away with a case of déjà vu.
For the second straight year, No. 3 seed McDonell staged a furious rally in the final minutes but lost a heartbreaker against No. 2 seed Assumption, falling 36-35 in the Division 5 state semifinals at the Resch Center on Friday.
In last year’s WIAA Division 5 state semifinals, the Macks’ rally from a 14-point deficit also fell short as they lost 46-43 to the Royals.
“It’s always been a battle (against Assumption),” said McDonell coach Don Cooper, noting he’s winless in five showdowns against the Royals. “Each time, we battle to the end. We know each other very well. It was just a great game.”
Amber Adams’ basket off an offensive rebound gave McDonell a 35-34 lead with 1:12 remaining.
But Maleia Kolo’s layup 17 seconds later put Assumption (27-3) back on top to stay, as the Macks (25-4) missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.
“I thought we had a good look and good opportunities,” Cooper said. “They just didn’t fall. That’s the way it goes.”
McDonell, which trailed 24-17 at halftime, struggled early in the second half as its deficit ballooned to 12 points with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Macks senior guard Lauryn Deetz hit back-to-back jumpers over the next minute, sparking an 11-0 run that brought McDonell within one point, 33-32, with less than three minutes left. Also scoring for the Macks during that potential game-shifting surge were Emily Cooper, Emma Stelter and Aubrey Dorn.
It was a gutsy effort for all of the Macks, especially Deetz, who battled through a leg injury in the first half to help spearhead the rally.
“Basketball has always been my love and my passion,” Deetz said.
That passion was evident throughout the roster, especially among his seniors, Cooper said.
“This group of seniors is amazing,” he said. “They’re just wonderful. To have this group of seniors, it’s just a never-quit attitude, a never-die attitude. I’m so proud of them. I couldn’t be more proud of a group that I’ve ever coached.”
The Macks outrebounded the Royals 35-28 and had few turnovers (15-13), but they were hurt by cold shooting for stretches throughout the game. McDonell made just one of 17 three-point attempts and finished 14-of-50 from the field overall.
Aside from their rally in the second half, the Macks’ most consistent output came early in the game, as they staked an 11-6 lead after 10 minutes.
Assumption bounced back to take a 24-17 lead into the break.
“That was a nice run,” Royals coach Ryan Klein said. “Feeling pretty good going into the halftime locker room. But I really had a feeling this was going to be a tight game at the end.”
McDonell stat leaders included Marley Hughes (10 points, four rebounds, two assists), Deetz (eight points, two rebounds), Adams (six points, four rebounds), Cooper (five points, 10 rebounds, five steals), Dorn (four points, three steals, two rebounds), Stelter (two points), Destiny Baughman (four rebounds, three assists), Abigail Petranovich (five rebounds).
The Macks’ Sydney Flanagan said she’ll always remember this as a special team.
“With the group of seniors we have, we knew what we wanted,” she said. “This year, for me, I could tell there was something different about it compared to last year. And with the younger kids, too, everybody wanted it.”