GREEN BAY – The final score Friday wasn't indicative of the passion with which the Menomonie girls’ basketball team played.
Taking on defending state champion and No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, the No. 4 seed Mustangs gave the Tritons everything they could handle for much of the game.
Although Menomonie lost 64-45 at the Resch Center, the Mustangs refused to go down without a fight in their first state appearance.
Menomonie trailed by only five points at halftime, 35-30, and pulled to within two points, 41-39, on back-to-back three-pointers by sophomore Mary Berg midway through the second half. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Mustangs trailed by only single digits.
“I’m incredibly proud of how our girls fought with them as long as we could,” Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. “The way our girls handled our first trip here in school history, and the way they inspired the community, that’s pretty special.
“We came in here trying to get a W, and we fought with them as long as we could. I’m just really proud of the way our girls stepped up and battled.”
The Mustangs, champions of the Big Rivers Conference, capped the best season in program history with a 25-4 record. Notre Dame (28-1), making its ninth trip to the WIAA state tournament, won its 27th consecutive game.
Berg said playing at state “means a lot” for the program’s future.
“We get to show younger kids we’re able to do this,” she said. “First time in history coming here … I think it shows a lot.”
Berg finished with a team-high 12 points, including four-of-seven shooting from three-point range.
Emma Mommsen, reigning Player of the Year in the Big Rivers Conference, scored eight points and blocked eight shots for Menomonie, while teammate Sammy Jacobsen added eight points and four rebounds.
Despite being underdogs, the Mustangs wasted no time asserting themselves as they jumped out to a 7-1 lead barely one minute into the game. The teams battled back and forth for much of the first half, with Notre Dame taking the lead for good, 27-24, with 5:01 left before the break on Gracie Grzesk’s three-pointer. Grzesk, who entered the game with a team-high 16.4 points per game, finished with 12 points and was among four Tritons in double figures.
Menomonie shot 11-of-20 from the field in the first half, but it missed 14 of its 18 shots in the decisive second half.
“I thought Menomonie came out and played really hard, played really well,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said. “As the game progressed, I think our press wore on them. We wore them down in general.”
The Mustangs got in foul trouble against the Triton’s up-tempo style of play, and Notre Dame capitalized, making 20 of 27 free throws.
Menomonie finished 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. But the Mustangs’ 45 points was nearly 10 points more than the Tritons’ had been allowing per game this season (35.7).
Other stat leaders for Menomonie included Ashleah Quilling (six points), Shelby Thornton (five points, six assists, two rebounds), Helen Chen (three points, two assists) and Bella Jacobsen (three points).
Harmon and Berg said they’ll forever remember the bonds this team formed throughout the season.
“I just love this team so much,” Berg said. “Playing our last game at state was amazing.”
Added Harmon: “It’s a really special group. The closeness they have for one another. They care for one another.
“They’re good at basketball, but they’re great human beings. I’m pretty excited, as a teacher, knowing we have a bunch of young women heading into the world here pretty soon … leading us in the hospital field, lawyers, e-commerce. These girls are going to lead whoever is going to follow them. We’re going to be in good shape. That’s the appreciation I have for this group.”
Notre Dame 64, Menomonie 45
Menomonie: Mary Berg 12, Sammy Jacobsen 8, Ashleah Quilling 6, Emma Mommsen 8, Helen Chen 3, Shelby Thornton 5, Bella Jacobsen 3.
Notre Dame: Hope Barington 13, Sarah Hardwick 6, Trista Fayta 12, Sydney Whitehouse 10, Gracie Grzesk 12, Peyton Musial 9, Morgan Gokey 2.
3-pointers: Menomonie 5 (Berg 4, B. Jacobsen), ND 2 (Grzesk, Musial).
Halftime: ND 35-30.