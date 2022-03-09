MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls basketball team is at its best when it can pressure opponents the entire length of the court.
The Mustangs thrive in the full-court press, forcing their foes to operate under duress whenever they get the chance. But they're not the only one in the Division 2 state tournament field who favors the up-tempo game.
Defending state champion Notre Dame also uses a full-court swarm to feast on opponents' miscues. The Tritons' defense has been a driving force behind their 27-1 season.
When the two take the floor for the state semifinals on Friday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay, it could turn into a track meet quickly. Menomonie is ready to run.
"We like how they play. They play similarly to us," Mustangs guard Helen Chen said. "They like to speed things up, and we want to do that. We want to push the ball, we want to run with them. We know they're going to run with us for sure, more than any team has in the past. It's going to be fast basketball."
Notre Dame's defensive prowess has manifested in full force in the postseason. They've held two of their four playoff foes below 20 points, including Fox Valley Lutheran in a sectional semifinal. It's been rare for a team to score more than 50 points on the Tritons this season.
"We like to play up-tempo and make it a full-court game," Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said. "I guess I'm just a big believer too that if you are not playing well offensively, you need to find a way to get stops in games in order to win games. If you can't score and you can't stop teams, that's a bad combination. So we really push the defense and believe that kind of generates our offense."
Menomonie is well aware of that. The Mustangs will look to use their own press to throw Notre Dame off, but also realize they may need to do a couple of things differently to ensure they can keep pace.
"We've got to be able to handle their pressure," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. "If we can handle their pressure, I think we'll be in good shape. They do a really good job turning you over in the backcourt and getting buckets for themselves. If we can handle that a little bit early, that will give us confidence as the game goes on.
"I think we'll be able to go with them. Not many teams can run with them for a full game and they wear them down in the last eight minutes. Hopefully we can hang with them. That's been a strength of ours, stamina and conditioning."
That stamina is natural after practicing their own press every day. Menomonie faces that intensity in practice day in, day out.
"Every single day we're practicing full-court pressure, so it's nothing too different," forward Emma Mommsen said. "There have been a couple of teams that have done a full-court press against us, but none who did it quite like we do. So it'll be nice to see someone who can do it like we do."
The Mustangs are going up against a multi-faceted team in many respects. The Tritons have four players who average double-digit points per game, led by sophomore forward Gracie Grzesk (15.8 ppg). She holds scholarship offers from several NCAA Division I programs. Sophomore guard Trista Fayta (11.4 ppg) has Division I offers too, and 6-foot forward Sarah Hardwick (11.9 ppg) will play at UW-Oshkosh.
But the Mustangs have firepower of their own. Mommsen, a Concordia-St. Paul signee, was recently named the Big Rivers player of the year. She averages a team-best 14.4 points per game. Chen will play at Minnesota-Duluth and scores 10.7 points per game.
"Watching them on film, nothing about them scares our girls," Harmon said. "The big factor will be keeping the game in reach. It seems like what they do, very similar to us and what we do to teams where we get that haymaker that we throw and then ride it out, they do the same thing. It just comes in bunches when they score. If we can limit those baskets and break it up and keep staying in reach at each timeout, each break, I like our chances."