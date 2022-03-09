MENOMONIE — Three years ago, Menomonie's Class of 2022 got an up-close look at the girls basketball state tournament.
The Mustangs weren't playing at state, but coach Storm Harmon wanted his group to get a chance to take in the atmosphere. Menomonie had some youth that season, after all, and experiencing the sport's biggest stage would certainly give the younger Mustangs something to work toward. So the team packed up and headed east with a weekend in Green Bay in store.
Three years later, Menomonie is ready to take the same trip. The journey is the same, but the purpose is now far different. The Mustangs are no longer spectators. For the first time in school history, they'll be on the court at the state tournament.
It will bring a ride that's spanned years to a full-circle conclusion. The same girls that were along for the trek three years ago are now responsible for guiding the program there for real this week.
"Looking at those pictures and seeing how little they were at the time, to see the type of young women they've become has been pretty incredible," Harmon said. "The basketball thing speaks for itself, it's the best season in Menomonie history in a lot of different ways. But the people that they are — how they accept the mistakes they've made, how they try to make people around them better — that's what's awesome to see. I've got my own children, three of them daughters, and if I can have them become half the people that these girls are, I'm going to be a really happy dad."
Harmon and the Menomonie seniors have been on this long journey together. This year's group has been alongside Harmon in some capacity since before they were in high school, whether it was in a middle school physical education class or as part of the first youth basketball group to play under his program.
As they rose through the ranks, the seniors were required to grow quickly. Many needed to be contributors as freshmen and sophomores. It wasn't always easy, but it helped pave the path the Mustangs have taken to the state tournament this year.
"It's really cool, because it doesn't happen for everyone like this," Harmon said. "You dream of it, but now we actually get to live it a little bit. That's pretty awesome."
The growth has been holistic. The Mustangs have naturally grown in stature and athleticism as they've gotten older, but they've also matured into a championship-caliber group.
"With Coach Harmon, we were his first youth group to come up," senior Helen Chen said. "Now that we're seniors, it means a lot to him as well as to us. It's super cool to see us all grow. We've played with each other since fourth or fifth grade. Not only to see us grow literally, but to see us all grow in talent has been cool."
The seniors know they can't go any further than this weekend. They've reached the end of their time together as teammates, and there's nowhere they'd rather have the clock expire on this chapter than at the Resch Center.
"I think it really shows off all the work that we've put in over all our years in youth basketball up until now," senior Emma Mommsen said. "With (Harmon) as our coach and all six of us still in it, working hard, it's cool to see it all pay off."
There were inklings that this group could be good when they hit their peak, but nothing was ever guaranteed. They couldn't just show up and expect to do it. The sectional championship plaque they earned last Saturday was paid for with beads of sweat produced by countless hours in the gym together.
"You could tell they had something special in them," Harmon said. "They weren't any juggernaut or anything in middle school, nothing like they were the best team in the state or anything like that. This was a group that had to work. They had to accept others and recognize that others are going to make them better too."
Stability has played a role too. Familiarity with each other and the expectations given to them helped this group flourish.
"It's a big impact, knowing that other teams have coaches come and go," Chen said. "Coach Harmon's been with us for so long, it just makes it that much more special."
The ride is nearly over. Menomonie takes on Notre Dame in the Division 2 semifinals on Friday afternoon, and it would have one more game beyond that at most. The Mustangs will look to savor every moment spent on the Resch Center floor, because they've worked for years to be able to step onto that court.
"We're going to try to get a gold ball; that's always the goal," Chen said. "But we know after this weekend, it's over. I think we want to enjoy the experience, making the most out of it, making memories with our team and the six seniors we have. This is is the last go-around, and we don't want to leave with any regrets."