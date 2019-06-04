Rice Lake golfer Simon Cuskey had a strong second round at the WIAA state golf tournament on Tuesday — strong enough to earn him the designation of state runner-up.
Cuskey finished one-over par, one stroke behind state champion Joe Forsting of Edgerton in Division 2 at University Ridge in Madison. Teammates Blake Zadra and Braeden Resnick tied for 17th individually.
Eau Claire Memorial's Billy Peterson took 10th place in Division 1, carding a five-over par 150 at the two-day tournament. Teammate Zach Bernhardt tied for 34th, shooting 14-over par.
In Division 3, Eleva-Strum's Isaac Larrabee took eighth place, finishing the tournament 14 over. Osseo-Fairchild placed three in the top 30: Trent Trubshaw (tied for 21st), Trevor Hammer (25th) and Sawyer Anderson (tied for 30th). Spring Valley's Trevor Stangl and Osseo-Fairchild's Drew Vold tied for 32nd.
Memorial took 13th as a team in Division 1. Rice Lake took fourth place in Division 2. Osseo-Fairchild took fifth in Division 3, while Spring Valley placed sixth.