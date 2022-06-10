MADISON — When Jordyn Letter's towering fly ball disappeared behind the left field fence, the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks erupted and rushed onto the field.
The Blackhawks had little to cheer for offensively up to that point. At a moment’s notice, though, they seemed to have more than enough energy to pull off a late-inning comeback reminiscent of the heartbreaker they were on the wrong side of in the 2021 state title game.
After Letter, Hailey Maurer reached on an error, but the Blackhawks were unable to complete the comeback losing to New Holstein, 5-2, in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Goodman Diamond in Madison on Friday morning.
The home run by Letter was a result of an adjustment made by the Blackhawks.
“We needed to lay off pitches out of the zone,” Baldwin-Woodville head coach Tim Klatt said. “We were swinging at that pitch at the letters and it was getting called there. That made it tough for us. As the game went on, we stopped swinging at that pitch and she kind of had to groove them to us a little bit.”
On offense, the Blackhawks struck out six times in the first three innings against New Holstein sophomore Natalie Ziebell, who finished with seven strikeouts in the game. Before the Letter home run, Baldwin-Woodville only had more than one base-runner in an inning once.
On the defensive side of the ball, two errors and a misplayed bunt put Baldwin-Woodville down by three runs after three innings of play.
“I think a lot of us were feeling some pre-game nerves,” said Baldwin-Woodville senior Morgan Smetana, who was 1-for-4 at the plate for Baldwin-Woodville. “We have kind of a younger team with three seniors. I think some pregame nerves and we started adjusting to the pitcher, so that helped as the game went on.”
Those early nerves were evident when a routine fly ball was dropped in left center field. Though New Holstein took advantage of the mistake and scored two runs afterward, the Huskies could have scored even more if not for a catch by center fielder Hailey Cota on a sharply hit line drive in left center field with two outs and runners on second and third.
Junior third baseman Marney Roemhild led off the bottom of the first for the Blackhawks with a double, but was stranded after two strikeouts and a fly out.
New Holstein (20-5), which advanced to play against Poynette in the state title game Saturday, built another threat in the third inning with a lead-off single and two bunts: The Blackhawks (19-6) had an error on the first bunt and made a mistake in their coverage on the second bunt which allowed a run to score. Smetana, the Baldwin-Woodville pitcher, regrouped and struck out the next batter and induced a fly out to left field to limit the damage and keep the deficit at 3-0 through three innings. Smetana finished with nine strikeouts.
Despite not having any significant threats offensively through the first five innings, Klatt said he felt like his team had the ability to strike quickly.
“(Letter) has been out all year with a ruptured appendix and was just cleared to play Friday,” said Klatt, “but I knew I had to have her in the lineup. She was so good for us last year. We knew with one swing of the bat she could swing the momentum of the game for us.”
And that’s exactly what she did with her home run.
“For her to come back after not hitting basically all season and do what she did out there, it shows how much of a fighter she is,” Smetana said.
After the one-out homer, Maurer reached on an error and two Blackhawks were retired after each hit ground balls to the third baseman. At that point, Baldwin-Woodville trailed, 4-2, but had the heart of its order due up in the bottom of the seventh.
“The last few weeks, Ryeah Oelhke has literally been on fire seeing the ball like a beach ball coming into her,” Klatt said. “I felt like if we could get her, (Sarah) Groskreutz and then Letter again coming up in the seventh, we would win the game. It just didn’t happen. …
“Unfortunately, us having those four errors, which was very uncharacteristic of us this year, it was too much to overcome.”
Oehlke had a long at-bat with several foul balls that ended with a double to lead off the fourth inning. She was stranded by Groskreutz, who swung at the first pitch in all three of her at-bats and went 2-for-3, Letter and Maurer.
“It was our goal when I coached these kids in 10U, just like it is with every other team in the state of Wisconsin, to get to Goodman Diamond,” Klatt said. “We knew we were capable of doing that. We were happy to get here, but we knew we had a job to do and just weren’t able to do it.
“At the same time, there’s more to life. They’re going to do bigger and better things than play in state championships. I’m excited for the seniors to move on and have success and for the underclassmen, I hope these experiences help them.”
New Holstein 5, Baldwin-Woodville 2
NH;201;100;1;— 5 5 1
BW;000;002;0;— 2 7 4
WP: Natalie Ziebell (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Morgan Smetana (7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Baldwin-Woodville: Kate Groskreutz 2-3, Jordyn Letter 1-3 (HR, 2 RBI).