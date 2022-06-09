MADISON — You win some, you lose some.
Kurt Rhyner wasn't particularly concerned with either outcome in the moments immediately before his team took the field at Goodman Diamond on Thursday night, though.
The Thorp softball coach had a more big-picture message.
"What's our number one rule?" he asked his Cardinals prior to their WIAA Division 5 state semifinal against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. "Have fun," he answered.
And they did.
The Cardinals, despite Royals' pitcher Ava Schill's Division 5-record 15 strikeouts, did their very best to continue their Cinderella postseason run, ultimately suffering a 5-2 loss to Assumption, the third-ranked team in Division 5 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the year.
"Yeah," Cardinals' freshman shortstop Lizzy Frankewicz said, "we definitely had fun.
"Playing for each other, we always have fun."
That mindset is exactly what fueled Thorp's (12-12) run to state despite finishing the regular season with an 8-11 mark.
"The hard season definitely helped prepare us for the postseason," Frankewicz said of a challenging schedule that had a lot to do with why the Cardinals were under .500 entering the playoffs. "The four games that we did play to get to state, we all seemed to play for each other. We got it done."
Rhyner agreed.
"You win together, you lose together — and togetherness is how we're here," he said. "We have quite a blend of some younger kids and some older kids, and that doesn't always take shape real quick. So it was about putting all the pieces together.
"We got hot at the right time of the year and we played some great ball down the stretch. I'm very proud of them."
The Cardinals did their best to extend that stretch for one more game, but in the end it was the Royals (20-2) who punched their ticket to Saturday's championship game against either Barneveld (21-6) or Edgar (17-6), who play in the other Division 5 semifinal Friday morning.
Assumption got in the board right away in the bottom of the first inning, going in front 2-0 on back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Lydia Smits and Macy Vollert.
Then in the third, Claire Nelson led off with a double to the right center field gap and scored on another RBI single by Vollert, making it 3-0.
But Thorp didn't fold and rallied in the fourth.
Schill, who struck out seven straight batters spanning the first through third innings, had her no-hitter broken up on Frankewicz's infield single to shortstop to lead off the fourth. And Frankewicz would later score on an error to make it 3-1.
One batter later, Alexis LaCanne's RBI single back up the middle made it 3-2.
"I thought maybe the first two runs in the first inning would deflate them a little bit. I thought the third run would deflate them a little bit. And they came out and got two," said Assumption coach Charlie Nelson, who in the Royals' sixth state appearance is trying to lead them to their third state title and first since 2005.
Fortunately for the Royals, they had an answer for Thorp's rally, getting the two runs back right away in the bottom of the fourth.
In unconventional fashion, no less, as Cristin Casey lined a shot to left that barely got by Megan Drost — she was charged with an error, though it was a difficult chance that could have just as easily been scored a hit — allowing Casey to race all the way around the bases behind Anna Schooley, who struck out to open the inning but reached on a wild pitch.
"You've got to take a shot there," Nelson said of sending Casey, who just did beat the relay throw home. "It was a 50-50 play at the plate, but when you have your fastest kid running — no guts, no glory, right?"
Striking back so quickly was just what the doctor ordered for Assumption.
"We kind of had to have a little gut check there, 'Are we going to fight back or are we going to let them keep the momentum?' Nelson said. "To the credit of our girls, they got the hits and made the plays when they needed to.
"I felt like that kind of squared the ship for us."
How the Cardinals responded after that — even though their response didn't bear fruit in the win column — also was noteworthy.
"That play didn't go our way, but we didn't let the game blow up," Rhyner said. "I come down here every year and I watch teams get blown up — you make a mistake in this venue and it can blow up on you in a hurry. We didn't do that.
"I'm really proud of our team to be able to, in this venue, stay in our philosophy of, 'Next play.' And that's why were able to keep it tight."
Making the necessary changes in the batter's box against Schill the second and third times through the order also helped keep the game close.
"Credit to them, Ava's not easy to hit and they made really good adjustments," Nelson said. "Even some of their strikeouts were nine, 10, 11 pitch strikeouts. A really impressive team. They really played hard — it was a good battle."
Won by the Royals, who boast only freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
They needed to get their sea legs under them in order to steer their way into the finals.
"Workmanlike," Nelson said when asked to sum up his team's performance. "Our nerves came out in a couple moments, which was to be expected for a team that doesn't have any seniors and has never been here before."
The victory for Assumption may have spelled the end for Thorp's roller-coaster season, but it didn't rain on the Cardinals' good time.
Not much, anyway.
They made sure to soak it all up, not just Thursday but all season long.
"Above all else,"Rhyner said, "you have to have culture. And the only way to have culture is to have fun — if you're having fun, you're going to do better at what you're doing.
"It's all about the kids and having fun, and I think that's another reason we're here."
Assumption 5, Thorp 2
Thorp;000;200;0;— 2 4 2
Assumption;201;200;X;— 5 6 1
WP: Ava Schill (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 15 K, 1 BB). LP: Trysta Leech (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Thorp: Leech 2-3, Alexis LaCanne 1-3 (RBI).