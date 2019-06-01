LA CROSSE — Bloomer's Grace Post put it best.
"One is great, but two is better."
The Blackhawks star relay team of Grace and Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman took home a pair of Division 2 titles Saturday at the state track and field meet, taking first in both the 4x100 and 4x200. Neither result was particularly close, either.
Even after the second triumph, the magnitude of their accomplishments hadn't quite sunk in yet.
"I'm kind of on cloud nine right now," Sarauer said.
Bloomer entered the day with plenty of confidence after finishing first in the 4x200 preliminary heats on Friday, especially considering the Blackhawks struggled with their second baton hand off. They focused on cleaning up the little things Friday night and Saturday morning, and it worked. Saturday's second pass was clean, and it showed on the scoreboard.
The group shaved off 1.6 seconds from Friday's result, opening their day by winning the event by nearly a second and a half with a 1:43.27. Even they were surprised by the margin of victory.
"But it's a good feeling," Sarauer said with a laugh.
Alexa, the anchor, had a lead from the start of her leg but she kept a sizable distance between her and the rest of the pack. As she crossed the finish line, she flung out her arms in glee and headed toward her relay mates to celebrate.
"It's unbelievable," Alexa said of her emotions at that moment. "No words can explain this."
There wasn't an enormous amount of time for them to recharge, with only the boys 4x200, mixed 400 wheelchair and both genders' 400 separating their first and second events.
They all said that wasn't a problem, and possibly even a benefit since it left them little time to overthink the 4x100 and get nervous. They did a couple warmups to stay loose and got right back out on the course.
"We were ready to go," Grace said. "We were like, 'When can we run again?'"
The 4x100 was slightly closer but still easy to call with the naked eye at the end. Alexa again crossed the finish line, this time .45 seconds ahead of the second-placed finisher with a time of 49.61. Grace said they were trying to set a school record, but will certainly settle for a state title.
The group's pair of golds were the only ones earned by girls from the Chippewa Valley this weekend and the first state relay golds in Bloomer track history.
"At the beginning of the year we knew we had a good relay team, but we never thought we'd have a state title," Grace said.
Bloomer's relay has strong potential to make noise again next year, with only Grace graduating from the bunch. Her sister still has room to grow seeing as she's only a freshman.
"All of these girls, we push each other in practice," Jenneman said. "If we can come back next year it would be a lot of fun."
As the lone departing member, Grace's career ended with the highest of high notes.
"It means a lot," Grace said. "The past couple years we've come down here and done well. It feels really good to get two first places going out my senior year."