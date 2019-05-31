LA CROSSE — Odds aren't on your side for reaching the podium when you finish second in the slower of two heats.
So it’d be hard to blame Chippewa Falls’ Ella Behling for not immediately recognizing her own accomplishment Friday at the state track and field championship.
The sophomore Cardinals runner stoically walked off the track after the Division 1 800-meter run at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium but was met by an ecstatic group of her friends.
At first she was confused. Were they being overly supportive?
Then they told her she made the podium cut, finishing sixth.
“Overall?” she asked, her voice suddenly raising in tone.
Behling ran a 2:15.72, giving her 0.9 seconds of a cushion for a trip to the center of the La Crosse football field. She turned right around after her friends broke the news, beginning to figure out where she was supposed to be.
"I honestly didn't think I podiumed," Behling said. "Because there was that whole heat in front of me. I thought, 'Well, they were all so close. They must be ahead of me.' I didn't even bother to look at the times on the board. I just was happy with how I ran."
She has good reason to happy, too. Not only did she set a personal best, but a school record as well. She was content before the medal was draped around her neck.
"I'm honestly just kind of dumbfounded," she said.
Behling was seeded as the fastest competitor in her heat, the first of two. She needed to make a run at the event's favorites without the in-the-moment motivation of running right next to them, or even with the knowledge of a time she had to beat.
"Before I run I just try to envision myself crossing the finish line," Behling said. "This one, I just tried to envision myself right there in the front of the pack."
She imagined herself winning her heat, but never thought about the podium. Reality ended up better than the daydream.
First place was out of the question for Behling and all other competitors but one, as Stevens Point's Roisin Willis not only set a new Wisconsin state record but ran the sixth-fastest 800 recorded by a high school girl this year with a time of 2:05.68. Behling ran against her in sectionals, finishing second.
"I talked to the Hudson coach," Behling said of her approach. "He said, 'Don't let her get to you. Just run your own race.' In the first five seconds I was like, maybe I could stay with her. Then you see her out of the corner of your eye and she's gone."
Behling noted her own leap from her freshman year, which also featured a trip to La Crosse, to this season. Her strong sophomore campaign included trips to state in both cross country and track. This conclusion only increases her excitement for what she can do as an upperclassman.
"Last year, I just came here thinking by the end of senior year I just want to get on the podium," Behling said. "I just didn't think that that was going to happen this year."