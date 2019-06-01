LA CROSSE — A last second stumble nearly halted Mondovi's 4x800 relay team's dream of a state title.
Abbey Everson, the group's anchor, lost her footing at sectionals in Bangor about ten feet away from the finish line. Just when it looked like the Buffaloes would easily qualify, the hopes of Abbey and Karley Everson, Maddy Marsh and Morgan Clark literally came crashing to the ground.
"We were in second," Abbey Everson said. "I bounced up like a ping-pong ball."
She was able to rebound and finish the race, placing fifth, but the group would have to wait a grueling four hours until finding out they earned a wildcard selection to La Crosse for the state track and field meet.
"It was the definition of an emotional roller coaster," Abbey said. "I literally cried like the whole time. I felt horrible. We all worked so hard for it and it just broke and disappeared within a five-second run from where I was to the finish line."
Mondovi got its second chance and made the most of it Saturday. The Buffaloes earned a spot on the podium early on Day 2 at state, finishing sixth in Division 3 with a time of 10:04.49. As Karley put it, "God has his ways."
"We've been waiting to get here since last year," Marsh said. "The fact that we got on the podium is amazing."
Abbey said the Buffaloes' strong 4x800 group started forming last year but was in need of a strong fourth member to join the Eversons and Marsh. They found that this year in Morgan Clark, who now has a state medal as a freshman.
"She comes up and we're like, 'This is going to be awesome,'" Abbey said.
The four all agreed that they entered the meet with podium expectations, or at least an understanding that it was possible. They also knew it wasn't going to be easy, and that was emphasized even further when they saw the Sevastopol relay team post a 10:00.91 time in the first heat of the event. They would have to give it their all if they hoped to walk away with medals around their necks.
"We knew that we could get up there," Abbey said. "We had yesterday to get in the zone and feel what this whole state meet is about. I think that really helped us. We got most of our jitters out. We were here to compete."
Mondovi led a group of four local schools in the event. Blair-Taylor (Hannah Berg, Thea McAdams, Macie Berg, Kaelyn Lejcher) finished 11th, Ladysmith (Erica Loe, Cassidy Stanger, Maddy Nybakke, Faith Meltz) 15th and Glenwood City (Gabby Moede, Kinzie Strong, Isabel Draxler, Izzy Williams) 18th.