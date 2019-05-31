LA CROSSE — A year ago, Rice Lake's Adam Strouf wasn't even at the state track and field meet. Now the junior is a state champion.
The Warrior bested eight throwers seeded ahead of him, throwing a 56-9.00 to claim the Division 2 shot put title on Friday.
"It feels great," Strouf said. "It's just validation for all the hard work I've put in over the season and the offseason. It's a really good feeling."
He finished less than an inch under two feet ahead of his closest competition, Nekoosa's Logan Cleary, to claim the Chippewa Valley's only state title on the first day at La Crosse.
"I was hoping for it," he said of expectations of winning. "But I was just going to try and put one out there and see how it goes. If someone threw farther than me, as long as I came in with a good showing I couldn't be too upset."
He scratched on three of his throws, but it didn't matter. After he tossed his championship heave he just had to wait for three more behind him to try and best it. Once they didn't, he knew he'd done it.
When it comes to his jump in competition, Strouf said there's no specific area he targeted to improve. Instead, he took a more holistic approach. That includes work in the classroom, weight room and gym.
"I didn't want to leave it up to chance this year," said Strouf, who also plays on Rice Lake's football team. "I just wanted to compete as the best version of myself. ... A lot of credit to my coach, opening the gym for me before school. Just a lot of time put in for our whole team, and support."
He put up a good showing late in the season, including a personal record 58-11.25 throw at the sectional in Mosinee last week. Strouf said his key Friday was just staying relaxed, though he admitted there were a decent amount of butterflies in his stomach.
"The hay was in the barn, so to speak," he said. "I just wanted to come and throw like I can, stay within myself and have a good showing."
Any nerves he did have were ousted early since his event was one of the first of the day. That gave him plenty of time to soak in his title and reflect on what it means to bring a gold medal back to Rice Lake, a highly competitive program in the sport.
"It really started with our coaches and guys like Kenny (Bednarek) and the Clerveauxes," Strouf said. "They set a great culture. It was easy to follow their lead with hard work and dedication."
Strouf returns to again today in the discus, set to kick off when events start at 9:30 a.m. He's in the first flight, once again facing eight athletes favored ahead of him. He tops the first flight with a 146-6.0 seed.