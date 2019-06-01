LA CROSSE — When did Rice Lake’s 4x100 relay team know it had the Division 2 state final locked up?
“Yesterday,” Dawson Stroik said.
More seriously, it was the second half of the event that truly sealed the deal. Zach Widdes and Marquez Clerveaux rode the momentum DeAirus Clerveaux built in the second leg, lifting the Warriors into first place with a time of 42.64. It marked the program’s second state title in the same amount of days.
“It was a little scary before the race, but once we got out there and once we got going it calmed the nerves,” Widdes said. “We kind of wanted the state record but we got the school record, so we feel good.”
The 4x100 was nearly the crown jewel of a raucous day in Rice Lake considering the Warriors were one event away from winning back-to-back team titles.
Rice Lake was up eight and a half points on second-placed Freedom with just the Division 2 4x400 to go, the second-to-last event of the whole meet. The Irish needed a top finish to claim the throne, and did just that thanks to a strong third leg. It was a bit of payback seeing as Rice Lake edged Freedom in the 4x100.
The Warriors will have to settle for second place after earning a pair of individual state titles and a handful of other trips to the podium.
Adam Strouf, who claimed the Chippewa Valley’s only title on Day 1 in the shot put, medaled again on Saturday with a second place finish in the discus. His best throw was a 156-10 on his fourth attempt.
The Warriors also got a strong field performance from high jumper Jasmine Mlejnek, who finished fifth with a height of 5-2.00.
The Clerveauxes were a driving force on Saturday, medaling individually in addition to their success in the 4x100. They experienced a special moment when the twins were able to walk to the center of the UW-La Crosse field together after the 100. Marquez finished in second with a 10.90, while DeAirus went sixth with a 11.13.
“Not many people can say that their twin brother got on the podium with them at state,” DeAirus said.
Marquez was .03 of a second off of the leader, Max Bennett of Wautoma.
“The end was a lot better than the beginning,” Marquez said of his race. “I would have rather got top spot, but I’m happy with second. I’ll take that. That was a PR for this season.”
DeAirus has proved his a quick learner, just starting to run the 100 after only dabbling as a freshman three years ago. He said Saturday was his fifth time running the event.
“It meant a lot getting to step up and earn some points for us,” he said.
He also medaled in the 400, finishing third with a 49.76.
The 4x100 was the last race for the senior brothers. They both agreed the feeling stepping onto the top step of the podium simply couldn’t compare to the others.
“Got to go out with a bang,” Marquez said.