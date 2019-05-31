LA CROSSE — The heat worked against all the athletes on the first day of the state track and field championships on UW-La Crosse’s campus, with temperatures rising into the mid-80s in the afternoon.
The blazing conditions are especially difficult to overcome when running long distances, making Durand’s Isaac Wegner’s two podium finishes quite impressive.
The senior Panther started the day bright and early with a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay, then returned to action in the afternoon to finish fifth in the 3200-meter run.
“The (4x800) definitely got to me a little bit,” Wegner said. “I felt it my second two laps.”
But he kept pressing, and the Panthers relay team consisting of him, Riley Radle, Parker Schneider and Amanuel Bauer posted a 8:13.66. Saint Mary Catholic won the event with a time of 8:08.22.
“That feels really good,” Wegner said. “We worked really hard all year to accomplish something like that. It sucks to not get first, but the other team was really good.”
He wraps up his Durand career today in the 1,600. Then he’ll move onto his next chapter, where he’ll compete on this same track next year while with the Eagles.
“It’s been really amazing,” Wegner said of his time at Durand. “I guess it’s hard to put a finger on it because how long a journey it has been. Continuing the journey down in La Crosse will be really cool and really fun.
“I guess I’m just going to miss my teammates, the practices and my coaches for everything that they’ve done from me to help me where I am today.”
Stanley-Boyd’s Jordan McKnight and Thorp’s Molly Milliren also displayed great endurance, with each qualifying for today’s finals in the three Division 3 sprinting events.
Milliren’s best showing came in the 100, where she finished second with a 12.65. She finished fifth in both the 200 (25.94) and 400 (59.75).
“My thoughts coming in were to finish every race with my head held high,” Milliren said, “feeling that I did amazing, that I put everything that I’ve done this season out here and showing the type of progress that I made.”
McKnight opened the day with a fifth-place finish in the 100 (11.39) but followed it up by finishing third in the 200 (22.65) and 400 (49.83).
“That was my goal for today, place and make sure I get to the finals,” McKnight said. “My 100 wasn’t very good. I wasn’t used to the heat and my block start wasn’t very good. But then I realized after that I had to go out hard in everything that I had.”
In the D2 sprints, Rice Lake’s Deairus Clerveaux and Marquez Clerveaux are glad former teammate Kenny Bednarek has moved on to the collegiate level.
“It’s kind of nice knowing I’ve got a chance,” Marquez said with a laugh.
Marquez won the second heat, with Deairus finishing closely behind in third, as both qualified for today’s final in the 100-meter dash.
“It’s pretty cool,” Marquez said of completing against Deairus. “It’s the first time we’ve run in the same event in regionals, sectionals, state.”
“Not a lot of siblings get to run with their brother,” Deairus said.
The pair also qualified in the 4x100, finishing tops in prelims with a 42.64.
Immanuel Lutheran’s Cassidy Noeldner had to deal with stiff competition in the D3 triple jump, with winner Jessica Brueggeman of Royall setting a new state record of 38-9.75. Noeldner finished in fourth with a leap of 36-5.50.
“Looking at those heat sheets, I was like, ‘This is going to be one competitive year,’” Noeldner said. “It was down to the inch. I was like, ‘It’s time to PR.’ I didn’t quite get there, but I was happy with where I finished.”
Chippewa Falls’ Ty Wiberg finished second in the mixed wheelchair shot put with a throw of 23-10.00. He trailed the winner, Parkview’s Isaac Morris, by an inch and a half and bested third place by just under a foot.
Regis hurdler Isaac Michels advanced in the D3 110-meter hurdles, finishing in first in the prelims with a 15.17.
“Survive and advance,” Michels said. “That’s the only thing that matters now. I didn’t have a very clean race, slower than usual, but as I said, survive and advance.”
Bloomer’s 4x200 relay team of Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Alexa Post finished first in the prelims with a time of 1:44.87. Odds are they’ll improve today as well, as the Blackhawks dealt with a fumble on a baton pass Friday.
“I feel like the adrenaline will be higher tomorrow, even more so than today,” Grace Post said.
The same group also finished first in the 4x100 prelims with a 49.22.
Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton medaled in the 1600, finishing fourth with a 5:14.37, and in the 800 with a sixth-place finish (2:21.99).
Also qualifying for finals today in Division 3 were Ladysmith’s Kylee Becker in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Osseo-Fairchild’s Bret Kostka, Regis’ Jack Nicolai and Spring Valley’s Dylan Bosshart in the 110 hurdles, Cadott's Andy Hinzmann and Ladysmith's Caden Dupee in the 300 hurdles, Colfax’s Jeremy Artist in the 100, Augusta's Aaron Dorf in the 400, Glenwood City's Lexi Wannemacher in the 300 hurdles, Cumberland's Mackenzie Johnson in the 200, Regis’ girls 4x200 (Gabrielle Semerad, Elizabeth Matson, Bria Thalacker, Josie Stender) and Augusta's boys 4x400 (Traven Fabian, Will Clark, Grant Goodell, Aaron Dorf).
In Division 2, Elk Mound boys 4x400 (Rian Flynn, Cade Hanson, Brady Redwine, Seth Hazen) also advanced.
None of the local competitors participating in Division 1 preliminaries advanced to today's finals.