LA CROSSE — The Division 3 110-meter hurdles final at the state track and field meet had the looks of a premier showcase of the Chippewa Valley’s top talents. Five of the event’s 10 runners came from the area — Regis’ Isaac Michels and Jack Nicolai, Osseo-Fairchild’s Bret Kostka, Spring Valley’s Dylan Bosshart and Glenwood City’s Hadin DeSmith.
Instead, it produced the most frightening moment of Day 2 in La Crosse.
First Kostka fell, catching a hurdle with his back foot. He didn’t have the time to get his arms out to brace the fall, landing awkwardly face first. A hurdle later, Nicolai’s foot got caught too and he went down.
Nicolai was able to brush off the scratches and walk off on his own power, but Kostka’s situation was serious. After an initial attempt to get up, he stayed on the ground for a half an hour until he was taken off on a stretcher. The celebrations after crossing the finish line were clearly diminished.
“I hope Bret Kostka is ok,” Michels said. “That was really hard to watch him go down. He’s a really good guy.”
Michels had the best result of the three locals who finished, coming in second with a time of 14.83. Perhaps a tad disappointing since he finished in first in the trials, but still an impressive feat none-the-less for the senior.
“I feel like I was just walking out my freshman year, getting last place every time,” Michels said. “To come this far with such an amazing team and great coaching staff, it’s been an honor to wear the green for so many years.”
DeSmith also medaled, finishing third with 15.12.
“I came in and I was ranked sixth, so I’m obviously going to have to have my best race,” DeSmith said. “I got to the second-to-last hurdle and I was even with about three other kids. I just had to finish strong.”
McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek made the most of his final event as a Mack, finishing second in the D3 800 on Saturday with a 1:59.28. He turned on the jets in the second half of the race, moving up from his fifth-place rank after 400.
“To be in it at the end I had to go out smart,” Bleskachek said of his strategy.
He’ll continue his career at Concordia-St. Paul.
“After it was over I just kind of took a deep breath and realized that my high school career is over,” Bleskachek said. “But I’m looking forward to college.”
His teammate, thrower Rachel Smiskey, also earned a medal with a fifth place finish in the shot put. Her throw of 37-9.75 helped her move up five spots from where she was originally seeded.
“It’s remembering my technique, doing everything right that I’m supposed to,” she said of her key to success. “Still have some things to fix for next year.”
The Regis 4x100 relay team of Gabrielle Semerad, Elizabeth Matson, Josie Stender and Bria Thalacker finished third in an incredibly tightly contested D3 final. The Ramblers (50.55) trailed first-place Three Lakes/Phelps by just .03 of a second.
Immanuel’s Cassidy Noelder also closed out her high school career in style, earning a medal for a second straight day. The Lancer claimed fourth in the D3 long jump with a leap of 17-3.5 after also getting to the podium Friday in the triple jump.
“I think four was my lucky number this year,” she said. “Fourth year, fourth place in both events.”
Stanley-Boyd’s Jordan McKnight and Thorp’s Molly Milliren continued their strong performances in the Division 3 sprints, with each earning a medal in the 100, 200 and 400.
McKnight improved as the distances increased, slotting in at fifth in the 100 (11.18), fourth in the 200 (22.62) and 3rd in the 400 (49.92).
“I feel great, getting here my first year and getting on the podium in all three of my events,” McKnight said. “Ran at some decent times, not my greatest but I did what I could.”
Milliren’s best showing came in the 100, a third place finish in 12.45. She went 3rd in the 400 (25.87) and fourth in the 200 (1:00.42). After six races in two days, she said she’s ready for some ice cream.
“I feel like I have completed my mission coming down here,” Milliren said. “I’m just going to start training for next year.”
Ladysmith’s Kylee Becker earned two medals on Saturday, finishing second in the D3 300 hurdles (46.08) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.50).
Hamilton Williams finished in fifth for Fall Creek in the pole vault, getting over a bar at 13-3.00.
Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann took third in the D3 300 hurdles, posting a 39.82.
“I felt pretty confident,” Hinzmann said. “I got another big PR. I was still two tenths of a second away from the school record. Didn’t quite get there ... but I’m really happy about getting third.”
Augusta’s Traven Fabian medaled in the D3 triple jump, taking fifth (42-9.75), and then returned to the track to join teammates Will Clark, Grant Goodell and Aaron Dorf to finish sixth in the 4x400.
Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton faced a stiff competitor in the D3 3,200, as Benton Co-op’s Kayci Martensen finished over 30 seconds before anyone else. She didn’t let that faze her, finishing in second with a 11:21.70.
“I’ll just lead the next pack,” Lawton said.
The meet as a whole brought an enormous crowd to UW-La Crosse’s campus, with a record 21,162 entering Veterans Memorial Field.