WAUSAU – So much about this year’s state volleyball tournament was new to Fall Creek, even if the Crickets also made it this far last season.
Instead of playing in the Resch Center, volleyball teams from the four divisions were sent to four different high schools around the state. Attendance was limited, masks were worn and teams were quickly shuffled out of gyms to make way for staff armed with cleaning supplies.
Unfortunately for the Crickets, they are familiar with this feeling, though.
Fall Creek got out to a hot start, taking eight of the first 10 points of the match, but struggled to stop Waterloo’s DI-bound outside hitter in a straight set Division 3 state semifinal defeat Saturday afternoon in Wausau.
The Crickets’ season has ended in the state semifinals in back-to-back years. And just because they’ve experienced these emotions before doesn’t make it any easier.
“Not at all, but we know that they’re the best teams here,” senior libero Emily Madden said. “Just being one of them means the world to us.”
Waterloo’s powerful hitter duo of Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff helped keep Fall Creek on the defensive for much of the afternoon. Mosher, a University of Illinois recruit, notched 19 kills while adding seven digs and a pair of service aces. When she wasn’t spiking with her fist, she helped facilitate the Pirates’ attack.
“She’s a special player,” Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. “That’s why she’s going to the Big Ten. We knew it and we game-planned for it, but sometimes it’s the cliche, great players make great plays. She made them all day. She’s a real-deal player.”
Fall Creek has its own fearsome attacker in Gianna Vollrath, who kickstarted an 8-2 Cricket start with a pair of early kills. Tori Marten secured the six-point advantage with a kill of her own, sending the Fall Creek faithful into a frenzy.
Unfortunately for those who made the trip east to Wausau, that was the emotional high for Fall Creek. Waterloo tied up the first set at 10, then pulled away for a 25-17 triumph. After overcoming an early 2-0 Fall Creek advantage, Waterloo won the second set by the same margin.
“I would say our girls, we competed today,” Prissel said. “That start that we had, we got up 7-2 and I thought we could maybe put on the gas. But Waterloo did a lot of different things to get the momentum back on their side and there were a couple moments we didn’t respond as quickly.”
The third set was the most competitive from start to finish, with Fall Creek forcing an 11-11 tie and taking its first lead of the set a point later on a Vollrath kill. The teams traded blows until Vollrath secured a 17-15 Cricket advantage on a service ace.
“I give our girls a lot of credit,” Prissel said. “Being down 2-0, we could have folded like a house of cards. But we kept competing and we made it a really interesting set three. We battled until the end.”
Waterloo responded with five straight to regain the lead, and Mosher fittingly ended one final 4-2 run with a kill to secure a 25-22 set victory and a spot for the Pirates in the state championship game.
"I’m not going to lie, it was very frustrating,” Vollrath said of not retaining the lead. “We could have had a chance to at least take a set on them and we just didn’t get it.”
The emotions were raw, but Cricket players were quick to put things in perspective.
“I’m just glad that we got to have a season, honestly,” Vollrath said. “We didn’t expect to have a season, really, with all the things that happened this year. I think overall, we’re just happy to be here, happy to be having a season, happy to be having a successful season. It was good, it was a good time.”
“After last year, I didn’t think it was going to happen again,” middle blocker Emma Ryan said. “But this team really pulled it together. I’m just really proud that we all got here and other people got to experience it too.”
Fall Creek, which finishes 12-3, graduates seven seniors: Madden, Ryan, Arin Lipke, Mackensy Kolpien, Jaedyn Mansur, Hannah Ming and Katie Johnston.
“I’m just incredibly proud of our girls,” Prissel said. “In a pandemic, playing for Fall Creek, what it did for the school and the community. All you guys know the little town of Fall Creek and what sports mean to us. Going on a run like this and going back to state for a second year is really special.”
Waterloo 3, Fall Creek 0
Waterloo def. Fall Creek 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 11 kills, 9 digs, 2 service aces, 37 assists; Sam Olson 9 digs; Hannah Herrem 9 digs; Tori Marten 3 kills, 2 digs. Waterloo leaders: Brooke Mosher 19 kills, 7 digs, 43 assists, 2 service aces; Joslyn Wolff 12 kills, 9 digs; Michaela Riege 18 digs.