LITTLE CHUTE — The Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran volleyball team played about as well as it wanted to.
At the end of the day, it just ran into a better team.
The Lancers' unbeaten season came to an end in the Division 4 state semifinals on Saturday, falling 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-17) to Catholic Central.
The Hilltoppers served with venom, hit the ball hard and hardly left a spot on the court uncovered. It was just too much for the Lancers to overcome.
"I thought we hung with them every single set," Immanuel Lutheran coach Joe Lau said. "We couldn't win a few crucial points, but I applaud the effort. I thought we played our best match of the year, and I guess that's all you can ask when you come down to state is to give it your all. It just wasn't quite enough today, but I'm proud of the girls."
Immanuel Lutheran had a hard time dealing with Catholic Central's service game at times. The Hilltoppers served 13 aces in the victory, and it often led to the Lancers needing to scramble to catch up.
"They were a good team, one of the best we've ever played," Immanuel Lutheran setter Claire Schierenbeck said. "I think we played well against them, but their serve-receive really got us and they had some really good hitters. They deserved it."
When the Lancers were able to return a serve, they found enough success to hang around. But the Hilltoppers often left them on their back foot with a wicked service game. The ball ducked and darted through the air, hit with plenty of pace and plenty of movement.
"I thought their serving was by far the best serving we've seen this year," Lau said. "We tried to work on things during practice to kind of replicate the kind of servers they are. And we got better, I thought, as the match went on with handling their serve. That was the big difference."
The constant threat of Sammie Seib didn't help the Lancers' cause either. The Hilltoppers' outside hitter smacked thunderous spikes at Immanuel Lutheran time after time, and while the Lancers had their fair share of digs, the senior was tough to handle. She finished with 18 kills.
"We didn't quite solve their outside hitter," Lau said. "We got some touches late, but didn't put too many back at her."
Each set was tight at points until a late Catholic Central run allowed the Hilltoppers to pull away.
In the first, a 5-1 push from Catholic Central turned a 17-15 lead into a 22-16 advantage. In the second, the Lancers led 19-18 until the Hilltoppers won seven of the final eight points. And in the third, Catholic Central's early 15-8 lead proved to be more than enough of a cushion.
Annie Oster led Immanuel Lutheran with 11 kills. Allie Schierenbeck had 14 assists, and Faith Kazemba led the squad with 16 digs.
The defeat ended Immanuel Lutheran's first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament. The Lancers ended the season 16-1.
"I just think it's been a good year. I'm really proud of what we did," Claire Schierenbeck said. "It was a tough loss, but we played hard and played really well."
Immanuel Lutheran will graduate a five-player senior class who paved the way, leading the program to its first state berth in the WIAA and first overall since 1984.
The Lancers figure to have several starters back next season, setting the stage for what the team hopes could be a prolonged run of success.
"I hope all the young people here are excited about Immanuel volleyball, and are willing to work hard in the offseason," Lau said. "Because I think that we have every right to think we can duplicate this in years to come with the right kind of effort. I hope it does wonders."
Catholic Central 3, Immanuel Lutheran 0
Catholic Central def. Immanuel Lutheran 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
Immanuel Lutheran leaders: Annie Oster 11 kills, Allie Schierenbeck 14 assists, Claire Schierenbeck 4 kills and 11 assists, Faith Kazemba 16 digs, Erica Oster 5 kills. Catholic Central leaders: Sammie Seib 18 kills.
Records: Catholic Central 21-0, Immanuel Lutheran 16-1.