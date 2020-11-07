LITTLE CHUTE — The McDonell volleyball team had its chances.
But this Catholic Central team would not be beaten. Could not be beaten.
The Hilltoppers held off the Macks 3-0 on Saturday in a state championship that lived up to its billing, securing a Division 4 title and an undefeated season.
All McDonell could do was tip its cap.
"They took us out of our game, and that's what good teams do," Macks coach Kat Hanson said. "We fought hard, and we didn't give up. We lost to a very good team. That's how it should be in a state championship."
The Hilltoppers rode a dominant performance from hitter Sammie Seib and a lethal service game which produced 14 aces to the state title. The 3-0 scoreline was deceptive though, with each set decided by just four points or fewer: 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
McDonell held a late lead in two of the three sets. But the Hilltoppers would not be denied.
"Without question (these were the best two teams in Division 4)," Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. "(McDonell) is a really great team, and they played really well tonight."
The Macks looked like they might take an early 1-0 lead after a five-point run saw them go ahead 19-17 in the first set. But Catholic Central won eight of the next 10 points to snatch the early advantage.
It was McDonell who rallied in the second set, falling behind 5-1 and later 21-16. With time running out, Maggie Craker tipped the ball over the net for a kill, jumpstarting a 6-1 run to tie it at 22.
Whenever Catholic Central needed a big momentum swing, Seib was there. The second set was no different. After the Hilltoppers went up 23-22, the senior hit a thunderous kill to put her team up by two. Kayla Loos tipped one over the net on the next point, and Catholic Central went up 2-0 after two close calls.
McDonell came close to extending the match in the third set after battling to a 20-17 lead. But the Hilltoppers came up with one more championship-defining run, again winning eight of the final 10 points to complete the sweep.
It was the latest state tournament triumph for the program. The Hilltoppers won the Division 4 title in 2018 and finished as runner-up last year, and Schultz believes the experience made a difference on Saturday.
"We've been here," Schultz said. "My core group here won a gold ball as sophomores, pretty much my whole team won a silver ball as sophomores and juniors. So we've been here and done that, and we just had a little bit more of that battle-tested (edge)."
The Hilltoppers' serves, which gave Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran trouble in the semifinals, made a big difference too. The ball had all kinds of swerve, dip and rise off the hand of Catholic Central's servers, and it made things uncomfortable for the Macks.
"I felt like we took advantage with our serving," Schultz said. "That was really the difference, was our serving."
Kait Ortmann led McDonell with eight kills, while Craker tallied 19 assists and 13 digs. Sidney Rice added seven kills.
Seib had a match-high 17 kills to lead the Hilltoppers. Her booming hits echoed throughout the gym, although the Macks' back line made plenty of digs to counter her.
"Sammie is one of the best players in the state," Schultz said. "She can do it all. She can pass, she can hit, and actually she's the best setter on my team also. Sammie's just a well-rounded player, an explosive athlete, and we rode her hard tonight."
McDonell will add a volleyball trophy to its cabinet — after the WIAA ships it to the school, with pandemic protocols eliminating trophy presentations at the tournament site — for the first time since 2009. The Macks finished with a 21-2 record.
"I think we're all just grateful that we even had a full season," Craker said. "Right now it hurts, but I think in a couple days we'll realize what the big picture is and how good our season was."
It was the first trip to the state tournament for McDonell since 2010. The players hope it will set the tone for future generations of volleyball players coming through the school.
"I think this is a great (example), especially to younger girls in middle school, freshmen, sophomores, that shows what hard work can get you," Craker said. "Working hard can get you to be the second-top team in the state, and I think that's something to be really proud of."
McDonell will graduate five seniors, who leave behind a legacy that will be tough to match. They helped the Macks get back to the state tournament after a decade-long absence, and racked up plenty of wins along the way.
"I think honestly, (we'll remember) how close we are to each other, and our friendships," Rice said. "Some of us play other sports, but I really think that volleyball is the sport that really brought us all together and made us feel like one whole team."
Catholic Central 3, McDonell 0
Catholic Central def. McDonell 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
McDonell leaders: Kait Ortmann 8 kills, Maggie Craker 19 assists and 13 digs, Sidney Rice 7 kills, Destiny Baughman 5 kills and 7 digs, Ella Haley 8 digs. Catholic Central leaders: Sammie Seib 17 kills and 17 digs, Laine Dirksmeyer 10 kills and 11 digs.
Records: Catholic Central 22-0, McDonell 21-2.