LITTLE CHUTE — The McDonell volleyball team received the top spot when the Division 4 state tournament field was reseeded last weekend.
In the state semifinals, the Macks showed why.
The top-seeded Macks only trailed for two stretches in a 3-0 sweep of Prentice in Saturday's Division 4 semis. McDonell advanced to take on either Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran or Catholic Central in the championship at 7:30 p.m.
McDonell (21-1) left no doubt about who was the better team, cruising in the first set and holding on in the second and third to book its place in the title game. The Macks took the first set 25-15 after running out to a 20-6 lead.
"I think that (the strong start) helped us settle the nerves and helped us to stay focused," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We had to do things well on our side to be able to accomplish that goal."
McDonell pulled away in the second set 25-16 with help from three late aces by Ella Haley, but had to rally in the third.
Prentice (10-5) staked a 6-1 lead early, and the Macks had to wake up to claw back into it. A Maggie Craker kill which cut the deficit to one started a 13-4 run for the Macks to punch their ticket to the state championship match. Destiny Baughman had three kills in the run, and Craker served two aces.
"We let down mentally, and that's what happens when you let down mentally at the state tournament," Hanson said of the sluggish start to the third. "Fortunately, we were able to snap back out of that very quickly and control our side, but that's what we had to do. We had to settle down, reset ourselves and get back into doing what we do."
Baughman led the team with 12 kills, while Sidney Rice added eight of her own. Lauryn Deetz made a team-high 15 digs, and Craker tallied 30 assists.
It was the second victory over Prentice this season. The Macks also swept the Buccaneers in the regular season.
"It helped us with confidence," Hanson said. "We kind of knew what to expect. ... We had a good game plan going in, and we were able to execute that."
It will be the first state championship appearance for McDonell since 2009, when the Macks won the Division 4 title. They'll face either the second-seeded Hilltoppers or third-seeded Lancers. A date with Immanuel Lutheran would provide an all-Chippewa Valley matchup for the state championship.