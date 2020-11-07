WAUSAU – Osseo-Fairchild volleyball orchestrated a drastic turnaround this fall, going from a 1-5 start to the season to the program’s first ever trip to the state tournament.
But even while riding a magical run, the Thunder faced a force Saturday that was just too strong to stop.
Top-seeded Howards Grove, the defending state champion, bested Osseo-Fairchild in straight sets in the Division 3 state tournament semifinals at Wausau West, advancing to the evening’s state title bout and ending the Thunder’s dream season.
“It’s been a really fun and rollercoaster of a season,” Osseo-Fairchild outside hitter Mariah Steinke said. “It was really cool to make it this far, surprise a lot of people and show that we’re here and we’re coming back next year.”
Howards Grove never trailed and led for the entirety of the first two sets thanks to strong starts. The Tigers went up 7-1 to kick off action in Wausau and 10-1 in the second set, earning 25-11 and 25-13 triumphs to push the Thunder to the brink.
“It’s hard digging yourself out of a hole like that,” Osseo-Fairchild outside hitter Brooke McCune said. “They served really well. We just weren’t quite prepared enough for that. But we did our best to come back and do what we could with what we had.”
The Tigers boasted a strong front line featuring a pair of hitters that earned all-state honors last year in Saige Damrow and Karissa Kaminski. The group lived up to expectations, with Josie Halbleib hammering 11 kills and Kaminski and Maddy Near close behind with nine each.
“They are amazing players and we knew that coming in,” Osseo-Fairchild head coach Sharon Steinke said. “We knew we were going to have to play tough.”
The Thunder looked at their best in the third set, even after Howards Grove once again got out to a lead at 5-0. Osseo-Fairchild responded with five straight points of its own on three kills from McCune and a pair of Tiger attacking errors and hung around until Howards Grove completed the sweep with a 9-3 run.
Howards Grove’s Olivia Baierl ended it with a kill to the back center of Osseo-Fairchild’s side.
“That third set, that’s how we play,” Sharon Steinke said. “I was expecting that probably more in the second game. I knew the first game we’d have some nerves but I was really thinking that second game we’d come out like we did the third game, give them a little bit harder time. But it just took us a little to get going.”
McCune led the Thunder with 10 kills and tied for the team lead in digs (seven) with Zoey Lafky. Despite the result, the Thunder were able to complete some scrappy plays against the tournament favorite.
“Just getting the experience and the chance to be here is just awesome,” McCune said. “Win or lose, it’s just fun to play and be at the state tournament.”
Osseo-Fairchild’s first trip to state came during perhaps the most unusual prep season in Wisconsin history, one that featured volleyball seasons delayed, schedules sharply cut and players dealing with mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Through it all, the Thunder were a part of a landmark year for both Chippewa Valley volleyball and the Western Cloverbelt. Four local teams and three from the Cloverbelt made it to the state tournament, including a Fall Creek squad that also traveled to Wausau.
“It’s just amazing,” Sharon Steinke said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. They had to overcome a lot of things to get to where we were until we got to that seven-game winning streak.”
Osseo-Fairchild will return all but one player, senior middle blocker Madison Hugdahl. They hope this state experience, although different than the typical setup in Green Bay’s Resch Center, will help prepare them for 2021.
“I think now that we’ve been here we’re going to have a lot more motivation to be able to be here again,” Mariah Steinke said. “I think we had a lot of fun coming here. Using this momentum into next year is really going to help.”
Howards Grove 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Howards Grove def. Osseo-Fairchild 25-11, 25-13, 25-16.
Osseo-Fairchild leaders: Brooke McCune 10 kills, 7 digs, ace; Mariah Steinke 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 block assists; Zoey Lafky 7 digs. Howards Grove leaders: Josie Halbleib 11 kills, 2 digs; Maddy Near 9 kills, 2 digs; Karissa Kaminski 9 kills, 4 digs.