MADISON — Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner let himself go this season. He was coming off a Division 2 106-pound state championship and he wanted to take this year easy.
“No cutting weight, eating, relaxing,” he said of his plan for the season.
Naturally, instead of wrestling at 120 pounds this season — the weight he’s competing in the state tournament at — he decided to go up against 126-pounders leading up to state.
“Obviously, that didn’t affect me too much, my record can speak for me,” he said.
Brenner entered the tournament 42-0 this year with just one match at his natural 120-pound weight. Essentially, he’s basically been curling 30-pound dumbbells all season and now he’s lifting 20-pound weights when the title is on the line.
“You have to realize the guys at 126 are coming down from 138, even 140 sometimes down to 126, so those are big kids,” Owen-Withee/Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said. “The elite kids are coming down from quite a ways up so you’re dealing with quite a bit more strength when you’re up there.”
It’s made Brenner a clear favorite in Madison.
In his semifinals match, Brenner beat Lodi’s Chandler Curtis with a 3:53 fall.
“It felt like I had everything under control,” Brenner said. “I’m confident in myself and I just stick to my things.”
Earlier in the day he had his way with Kiel’s Andrew Schad, winning with a technical fall at the 5:04 mark.
“Blaine has a high motor and he likes to push the pace and that’s what he did in that match,” Burzynski said. “I set my phone down and he already had him taken down. Blaine likes to push the pace and stay high energy and that’s what we did the whole time.”
Brenner will look to clinch another state title against East Troy’s Tommy Larson.
SmoothieGate
The reigning Division 3 182-pound state champion Trett Joles was feeling a little tired earlier in the day on Friday and it almost cost him.
“I wanted to get some vitamins and I wanted to feel a little better and I thought a smoothie would help,” the Boyceville star said. “It said no added sugars on the cup.”
A few hours later, that sugar rush came back to bite him in his opening match against Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Aaron Duenk.
“In the third period I had a little sugar low,” he said. “You can’t trust these smoothie companies.”
Even feeling a little out of it, Joles still easily advanced past Duenk with a 18-7 decision.
“Trett is kind of a perfectionist and he got taken down there and we tried something maybe we shouldn’t have,” Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said.
In the semifinals, Joles scored a fall of Coleman’s John Bieber at the 3:36 mark.
“I felt really good on my feet, I got to my turns,” he said.
Now he’ll get set for a rematch with Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek to make it back-to-back state titles.
“I’ll make sure it’s no different than what happened at Northern Badger,” he said.
He’ll just have to make sure he stays away from the Berry Blast before the finals.
It’s Spaeth, not Spath
Every time Brady Spaeth wins a match the public address announcer reads out the same line.
“The winner in Division 3 at 170 pounds… Brady Spath.”
You’d think after four trips to state he’d get it right. It’s Spaeth, Spaeth like faith.
The latest mistake came after Spaeth’s 13-1 major decision semifinal victory over Horicon’s Brandon Zamorano to move him just one win away from another state title and back-to-back perfect seasons.
“Today has been fast, real fast,” Spaeth said. “It’s my last time down here and time is flying.”
Time certainly moved pretty fast for Spaeth’s first opponent, Cal Dorota of Iowa-Grant/Highland who was pinned at the 3:31 mark.
Spaeth will take on Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer in the final.
Kostka pulls off upset
Don’t tell Payton Kostka, but he probably wasn’t the favorite in his semifinal Division 3 152-pound match against the then-44-3 Braden Maertz of Kewaskum.
“I think some people doubted me, but I knew I had as good a chance as anybody,” Kostka said.
He was right. He didn’t just have a chance, he had the edge.
He took the lead early and hung on for an 8-4 victory to advance to the state final.
“Once I went up 5-0, I was like ‘wow, I can actually do this,’” he said.
Earlier in the day Kostka scored a 7-2 decision over Turner’s Tre’veon Bivens. Now the Regis/Altoona star will await a finals matchup against Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher.
Wahl taking long road
Cadott’s Nelson Wahl hasn’t made it easy for himself on his journey for a Division 3 152-pound state title.
In his opening match, he fell behind by four points late and needed something pretty close to a miracle to pull it out.
“That was very dire for him reach his goal,” Cadott coach Joshua Spaeth said.
Just when things looked like they might slip away, Wahl scored a reversal and two takedowns to tie things up a 9-9 and force overtime.
“He showed a lot of heart when a lot of kids would have quit down by four,” Spaeth said. “He outworked the kid and there was time on the clock and a chance to win and he proved that.”
In overtime, he got a double leg takedown to advance 11-9.
Hours later, it was almost the opposite situation for Wahl, who took a one-point lead into the final seconds but got a penalty for stalling, forcing another overtime.
“I have good opponents who keep pushing me,” he said. “They run out of gas and I keep pushing until the end.”
Again, Wahl pulled it out, winning 11-7 to advance to the final against Random Lake’s Aiden Vandenbush.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve had in a long time,” Wahl said.
Peters making up for last year’s injury
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s Williams Peters is making the most of his lone trip to state after an LCL strain cost him a chance last season.
He won a 1-0 decision in his semifinal Division 3 160-pound matchup with Fennimore’s Nick Blaschke to send him to the final against Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer.
“It feels great to go out and battle with these guys,” Peters said. They’re all here for a reason and I know I can go out and win this thing.”
Earlier in the day Peters won a medical forfeit.
Sonnentag a freshman phenom
Cadott coach Joshua Spaeth sat quietly as freshman Brayden Sonnentag did his thing. Only once did Spaeth open his mouth, merely to cheer on Sonnentag between periods, then he went back to his seat and let the freshman work.
“I think he trusts me; he knows that I know what I’m doing,” Sonnentag said.
That faith was warranted.
Sonnentag cruised past Pittsville’s Peter Esser with an 8-0 major decision to advance to the Division 3 106-pound final.
“It feels amazing,” Sonnentag said. “I’ve been working for this for a really long time. I remember watching my uncle’s tapes when I was younger, and I remember wanting to be just like him.”
Earlier in the day, Sonnentag scored a 1:47 fall to beat Riverdale’s Jonah Dennis.
“I think he’s one of the best guys in the country, not just the state,” Spaeth said of Sonnentag. “He’s a kid that wrestles all year round, so for him, I think he’s laser focused and his goal was to be a state champion when he was young. He’s going to be hard to beat this weekend.”
Sonnentag will take on Saint Croix Falls’s Luke Thaemert for the state title.
Gerber cruises to finals
Tanner Gerber has only spent 1:43 wrestling in the Division 3 113-pound state tournament so far.
After a first-round bye, the Cameron sophomore won a forfeit then quickly pinned Markesan’s Cole Slark in his semifinal match to move one win away from his second straight state title.
“It’s pretty great,” Gerber said. “Going back to my second state finals. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”
He’ll face Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger for the weight class crown.
Bloodied Berg advances
Boyceville’s Josiah Berg didn’t seem to let his disfigured, bloodied nose faze him after a 11-1 major decision over Manawa’s Colten Klemm moved him one match away from a Division 3 120-pound state title.
“My face just piledrived into the mat,” he said, “but it’s whatever, it happens. I got water so it was a nice little break.”
He’ll take on Poynette’s Cash Stewart in the final.
Shramek hitting his stride
Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek eclipsed his win total from last year’s state tournament with a pair of wins to open the Division 3 182-pound tournament.
Last year Shramek won his opening round but lost his next match and the ensuing consolation match. This year though, things have been very different.
“Last year I came down here but didn’t wrestle my best, but down here I’ve been wrestling my best all season,” he said.
He won a 3-1 semifinals match over Rosholt‘s Reese Anderson after pinning Weyauwega- Fremont’s Ben Strehlow in the opener.
Now Shramek will look for redemption against Boyceville’s Trett Joles, who he lost to earlier in the year.
“I think I’ve made some adjustments to hopefully keep it a little closer if not pull off an upset,” Shramek said.
Pins, pins, pins for Stranger
Ladysmith’s Wade Stanger hasn’t had to do much wrestling through three Division 3 285-pound matches. He pinned both his opponents Friday, first scoring a 2:25 fall of Fennimore’s Logan Klaas, then he beat Amherst’s John Farkas with a 1:39 fall in the semi-finals.
“He was down here last year and things didn’t go the way he wanted it to and his mindset all year has been a lot better and he’s doing more to score in more places,” Ladysmith coach Casey Gudis said. “It’s been really fun to watch.”
He’ll look to give Saint Croix Falls’ Tanner Gaffey the first blemish on his 45-0 record this season when the two face off for the heavyweight title.
Skillings loses heartbreaker
Menomonie’s Sam Skillings dropped a 4-3 decision to Baraboo’s John Gunderson to put an end to the senior’s Division 1 182-pound title hopes.
It was a devastating loss for Skillings, who was returning from a tragic leg injury that ended his football season in September.