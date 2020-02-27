MADISON — The first thing Cadott’s Tristan Drier noticed when he stepped out onto the mat at the Kohl Center for the first time was the lights.
“It’s a lot brighter than our gym at home,” he said.
Had he taken his Cadott coach’s advice and sized up his opponent, he might have been worried. Drier is a freshman and looks every bit of it. On the other side of the mat was Tri-County 132-pound senior Ryan Applebee with dyed orange hair, a tattoo on his arm, and a full chest of hair.
And yet, Drier said he wasn’t nervous.
“I’ve been wrestling seniors all year,” he said. “I’ve got good experience all year. His record had a loss on it, so did mine, so I knew he is beatable.”
He was right. The freshman took down the senior in an 8-4 decision to advance to Day 2 of the WIAA State tournament in Madison.
“I thought for a freshman he wrestled pretty poised,” Cadott coach Joshua Spaeth said. “He outworked (Applebee) and kept scoring points the whole match.”
Things won’t get any easier for Drier, who will have his hands full with another senior, Fennimore’s Alex Birchman, in Round 2.
Even if Drier's state tournament ends without a podium finish, this experience and his strong showing on Day 1 should bode well for his future.
“The future really looks bright for him,” Spaeth said.
Bauer rope-a-dopes
Mondovi’s Raith Bauer had some inside information on his 195-pound Division 3 opponent Cezar Garcia.
Bauer’s friends from Whitehall told him Garcia tires quickly, so Bauer knew if he just held on long enough, he could take over in the third period.
“I let him ride me out, I got a stalling warning, but I knew he would be gassed,” Bauer said.
He was right. At the end of the second period Bauer was up 4-2. Then in the third he pounced, pinning Garcia at the 4:49 mark.
Skillings moves on
For just the second time this season Sam Skillings was in a fairly unusual position.
The Menomonie senior is 22-1 this year and has only trailed in a match once, until Thursday in Madison. After defeating Wauwatosa’s Simon Doyle in the opening round of the Division 1 182-pound class, Skillings found himself in a bit of trouble trailing 3-2 against Burlington’s Qwade Gehring.
“I didn’t really think about it,” he said. “When I’m out there I don’t really think, I just keep going and going and going. I don’t stop until the whistle and I think that’s what separates me. I just don’t stop when other kids just sit there and stall it out and don’t really want to wrestle after a while.”
That one-point deficit was short lived. Skillings scored eight of the next nine points before pinning Gehring at the 5:54 mark.
Coming into the match, Skillings said he was drained from his first match. He made quick work of Doyle, pinning him at the 3:32 mark, but the Mustangs’ star said he felt a little rusty out there.
“I didn’t get to my stuff right away, I was a little slow,” he said. “I kind of felt like crap after that match.”
That’s what has made Skillings so scary this season. Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still the favorite in his class after taking second place at state last season.
“He’s head and shoulders (better) mentally than last year,” Mustangs coach Ray Paul said. “Just understanding exactly where he wants to get to, getting to his positions, movement, the pressures he can create, he’s head and shoulders over last year.”
This year will be Skillings’ last chance to capture that elusive state title. It’s his third trip to state and though he doesn’t have any newbie nerves, he knows all eyes are on him to take home the class crown.
“This year I think there’s a little more pressure than in years past because I’m a senior and everyone expects a lot out of me,” he said. “It’s a lot more pressure than I’ve had.”
Kostka makes debut
Regis/Altoona’s Payton Kostka is no stranger to the state wrestling tournament. He’s been to Madison plenty of times to see his family compete in the tournament, but it wasn’t until he stepped onto the mat for the first time that he realized things are pretty different down there.
“It was nerve-wracking right away, there are a lot of people here,” he said. “It’s smaller down here until you look up, once you look up it’s crazy.”
Despite early nerves, Kostka looked near-flawless on the mat. He pinned his 152-pound Division 2 opponent Isaac Blohowiak in 2:53 then got up and ran around the mat appearing to have enough energy to go for another round or two.
“I have lots of energy,” he said. “Coaches were hyped, I was hyped.”
Peters gets 100th win
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s William Peters now has family bragging right after capturing his 100th career win in a marathon triple overtime victory over Ithaca/Weston’s Sawyer Willis in Round 1 of the Division 3 160-pound class.
“I’m tired but excited,” Peters said. “That was my longest match, I’ve never gone to triple overtime.”
The win eclipsed his older brother, Sam’s, career wins record of 99.
Ramberg gets pin
It took Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg just 2:43 to advance to past Brady Wagner in the Division 2 170-pound opener.
“I got some advice from my parents and coaches and it said the best wrestlers wrestle to win, they don’t wrestle not to lose,” Ramberg said.
Monchilovich gets 1st state win
Cumberland’s Milan Monchilovich needed just 2:47 to pin Isaiah Hernandez in his Division 3 220-pound opener, lifting the Beavers’ junior to his first state win after a pair of losses last year.
“He went for a standup and I okie choked him onto his back,” Monchilovich said. “It felt great.”
Things are going to be tough for Monchilovich in Round 2 as he gets set to take on 32-2 Aaron Ragels of Fennimore.
“I’d love to win the next one, but the goal is to podium no matter what,” Monchilovich said.
Tegels peaking at right time
Cadott’s Ethan Tegels said he's been feeling confident lately and a 5:17 pin of Diego Morales in the Division 3 220-pound opening round shouldn’t change that.
“I’m a lot more crisp on my takedowns in matches,” Tegels said.
Tegels made it to the second-round last year before falling to Tyler Wetzel and eventually losing in the third-place match.
“It’s great to be back here,” Tegels said. “I love the environment.”
Stanger’s size powers victory
Ladysmith’s Wade Stanger said he felt he had a few pounds on his Division 3 285-pound opponent Jaden Bemis.
It was pretty apparent in his pin just 35 seconds into the match.
Things, however, should get tougher as Stanger heads to Round 2 against Logan Klass of Fennimore.