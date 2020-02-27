MADISON — For just the second time this season, Sam Skillings was in a fairly unusual position.
The Menomonie senior made the trip to Madison 22-1 this year and has only trailed in a match once, until Thursday. After defeating Wauwatosa’s Simon Doyle in the opening round of the Division 1 182-pound class, Skillings found himself in a bit of trouble trailing 3-2 against Burlington’s Qwade Gehring.
“I didn’t really think about it,” Skillings said. “When I’m out there I don’t really think, I just keep going and going and going. I don’t stop until the whistle and I think that’s what separates me. I just don’t stop when other kids just sit there and stall it out and don’t really want to wrestle after a while.”
That one-point deficit was short-lived. Skillings scored eight of the next nine points before pinning Gehring at the 5:54 mark.
Coming into the match, Skillings said he was drained from his first match. He made quick work of Doyle, pinning him at the 3:32 mark, but the Mustangs’ star said he felt a little rusty out there.
“I didn’t get to my stuff right away, I was a little slow,” he said. “I kind of felt like crap after that match.”
That’s what has made Skillings so scary this season. Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still the favorite in his class after taking second place at state last season.
“He’s head and shoulders mentally (better) than last year,” Mustangs coach Ray Paul said. “Just understanding exactly where he wants to get to, getting to his positions, movement, the pressures he can create, he’s head and shoulders over last year.”
This year will be Skillings’ last chance to capture that elusive state title. It’s his third trip to state in four years and though he doesn’t have any newbie nerves, he knows all eyes are on him to take home the class crown.
“This year I think there’s a little more pressure than in years past because I’m a senior and everyone expects a lot out of me,” he said. “It’s a lot more pressure than I’ve had.”
D1 285: Hayden Larson (Tomah) def. Girard Jones (Menomonie) 6-3
An early takedown by Tomah’s Hayden Larson cost Menomonie’s Girard Jones dearly in Jones’ Madison debut.
Larson jumped up in the first period, forcing Jones to try clawing back against his heavier counterpart all match.
In the third, Jones had a chance to take down Larson, but his throw came out of bounds and didn’t result in any points.
“We had an opportunity in the third to take him down and probably win the match or at least force an OT,” Paul said.
Down 4-3 with just three seconds to go in the match, Jones attempted a desperation throw, but Larson caught him off-balance and took him down to score a pair.
“We work on it all the time, down late in a match what we're going to go to against a big kid, it’s tough to move the weight, the kid knew it was probably coming,” Paul said. “It is kind of Girard’s go-to when he’s in that situation and he tried it.”
The loss ended Jones’ state championship title hopes early, but Paul is confident his junior heavyweight will have another chance next season.
“He’s one of the hardest workers we have,” Paul said. “This will motivate him more than anything. … He’ll be back next year, and he’ll be tougher and bigger and stronger than he was this year.”