Twins Cardinals Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Michael A. Taylor hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael A. Taylor and Ryan Jeffers each hit a two-run homer, and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Thursday night.

The Twins took two of three from the Cardinals and increased their division lead to 2 1/2 games over idle Cleveland. Minnesota has won just twice in its last eight games.

  