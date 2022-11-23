Jack Taylor

Jack Taylor set the NCAA single-game scoring record in a game for Grinnell College vs. Faith Baptist Bible College on Nov. 20, 2012.

 Photo by John Brady

Ten years ago, on Nov. 20, 2012, Jack Taylor, a basketball player from Black River Falls, WI, made history at Grinnell College with a record-breaking 138-point performance.

In a game against Faith Baptist Bible College, Taylor, a sophomore at the time in his third game in a Grinnell College uniform, attempted 108 shots and made 52 of them, scoring 138 points and shattering the NCAA record of 116 points set in 1954. Grinnell defeated Faith Baptist 179-104 that day.