Kyle Cody has gotten his breakthrough.
The 26-year-old Chippewa Falls native was called up to the Texas Rangers' major league squad on Thursday ahead of the team's game against San Diego. The right-handed pitcher was part of a slew of roster moves for the Rangers, who placed Elvis Andrus and Willie Calhoun on the injured list.
Cody, a McDonell graduate, could now make his major league debut. He was once one of Texas' top minor league pitchers before having Tommy John surgery in 2018 which forced him to miss all of 2019. Texas placed him on its 40-man roster last offseason.
Cody was added to the team's 60-player pool on July 20. Per MLB.com, he last faced live batters on Aug. 12, but threw a bullpen on Monday.
In 2017, Cody went 9-6 in the minors with a sterling 2.64 ERA. He was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year that season.
Cody pitched collegiately at Kentucky prior to the Rangers selecting him in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He guided McDonell to back-to-back Division 4 state runner-up finishes while in high school. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin in 2012.
Cody joins a select list of baseball players with Chippewa Valley ties to reach the big leagues. Most recently, former Eau Claire Express star Daulton Varsho made his MLB debut with Arizona in July.