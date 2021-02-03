STANLEY — Coaches often say that athletes can't just show up and expect to win.
Blaine Brenner, however, learned that's not necessarily always true.
After all, the only thing the Stanley-Boyd senior needed to do to win a wrestling regional title last Saturday was make an appearance.
It was that easy.
Brenner arrived at the Division 2 regional in Eau Claire ready to start his pursuit of a third consecutive state championship on a high note. After a lively morning warmup, he was eager to begin things in earnest.
"I weighed in and went through a pretty good warmup, and then the first kid I was supposed to wrestle came up to me to tell me he was going to forfeit," Brenner said. "I was just like, 'Alright, obviously I want to wrestle but there's nothing I can do about it.'"
He was denied of his chance to shine in the regional semifinals, but at least he could still get amped up for the championship match he had walked into.
Until he didn't.
"I was just loosening up for the next match, and then that kid comes up to me and tells me he's going to forfeit," Brenner said. "At that point I'm like, 'Really? I'm not going to wrestle today?' That kind of sucked."
On the bright side, Brenner was a regional champion without ever stepping foot on the mat to wrestle. He would have liked to earn it with actual victories, but he didn't let that bother him.
"There was nothing I could really do about it, and I wasn't going to sit there and pout about it," he said. "The good side of it is that I'm not going to have to worry about getting contact traced (from regionals), so that means I'm definitely going to be at sectionals."
Even though he only needed to show up to win the 132-pound regional championship, Brenner would have been heavily favored if he did get on the mat. The University of Minnesota commit has won back-to-back state championships over the last two seasons and is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class in Division 2. He hasn't lost a varsity match since he was a sophomore.
If anything, now he'll be better rested in pursuit of championship No. 3.
"He'll be fine. He works so hard and wrestles so much that I don't think missing a couple of matches is going to affect him," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said.
With two wrestlers advancing to sectionals from each weight class, Burzynski speculated it may have been beneficial for Brenner's opponents to be better rested for the second-place match that they still could win to advance.
It was emblematic of a wrestling season staged amid a pandemic. Ordinarily, wrestlers who reach the state tournament compete in 30-plus matches. This year, Brenner wrestled in 12 — all victories — during the regular season as restrictions limited the number of times teams could compete.
It was only fitting that his workload at regionals was smaller too.
"It's a little weird, definitely, having fewer matches," Brenner said. "I'm just thankful that I got to wrestle this year."
He's still alive in the hunt to become the 68th wrestler in WIAA history to capture three state titles. Brenner has already proved to be one of the top pound-for-pound wrestlers in Wisconsin, scoring wins over two of last year's state champions at the Tour of America Holiday High School Classic in December — including a Division 1 champion in Kaukauna's Jager Eisch, a fellow Golden Gophers commit.
Brenner wouldn't deny that a third championship is on his mind. He'd cement a legacy as one of the state's elites with another title.
"I've thought about it, but nothing's guaranteed. So I'm just preparing myself for the best every time I put on my wrestling shoes," he said.
Brenner's coach, for his part, is confident.
"I don't think you can put a limit on him. He can keep getting better," Burzynski said. "Unfortunately, I only have him for two more weeks. He's a great kid to have in the room, because he makes everybody around him better, too."
They're both hoping Brenner will actually be able to wrestle at Saturday's sectional in Neillsville. And even though he didn't need to do anything to set it off, his postseason is off to a good start. Any wrestler would take a regional title when they get the chance.
"Couldn't really ask for a better start. They were some quick matches," Brenner joked.