The NCAA made the decision to cancel its winter and spring championships on Thursday, one of the many effects the coronavirus has had on the sporting world.
The decision left many athletes stunned, including those from right here in the Chippewa Valley. UW-Eau Claire track and field star Kyler Lueck, the defending Division III national champion in the indoor and outdoor 800-meter run, shared his thoughts on the situation with the Leader-Telegram.
How did you find out about the season’s cancellation?
Lueck: I found out about the season’s cancellation through Chip Schneider, our head track coach. I was in my hotel room with the other (Distance Medley Relay) guys as we were keeping updated on everything that was going on with the NCAA, not thinking the nationals meet would actually get canceled, when we received a text to meet him in the hotel lobby for a mandatory team meeting. The NCAA released a statement on Instagram before we even heard it from Chip, so we knew what he was about to announce to us. He proceeded to take us outside to give us some space knowing we’d need it after telling us the news, and then told us. He didn’t have the words. ... just felt awful for us, the coaches, the sports world, and everyone affected by the decision to cancel the NCAA championships.
What was your reaction to the news?
We were devastated by the news. It honestly felt like a nightmare we were trying to wake ourselves up from. Everything happened so suddenly we couldn’t wrap our minds around what was just announced. We were confused, heartbroken, and shocked all at the same time. We all just started hugging each other with tears rolling down our faces, giving each other any sort of comfort we could in the moment. We called our parents and family members to let them know what was going on, hoping they’d be able to give us answers as any “child” would look for from a mom or dad, but no one had answers. They were just as devastated for us as we were for each other. It’s a moment I don’t think any of us will ever forget.
How did people around you take the news?
Everyone was obviously devastated by the news, but some took it differently than others. I don’t think it necessarily settled in for everyone right away. There was a part of everyone that didn’t want to believe the news we received. Some of us went to a hotel room soon after to write a letter to the NCAA and the Board of Governors. We weren’t going down without a fight. We needed our voices to be heard. Everyone has their own opinions on what’s going on right now with the coronavirus pandemic, but we felt robbed considering the countless numbers of hours we put into each week working on preparing ourselves for the national championships only for it to be taken away from us.
Do you think it was the right decision?
Personally, I don’t think it was the right decision. Again, everyone has their own opinion, but I don’t think canceling events like this is the solution to preventing a virus from making its way around. I believe we should take certain steps to ensure the safety of everyone, but you can’t shut the world away until the virus disappears. Not only that, but the NCAA went to the extent of ending our entire track and field season. It just doesn’t make sense to me. The world is living in fear right now, and I think there’s a much healthier way we could be going about all of this. It was strange because so much happened within the 48 hours before nationals. Every team was there at the track getting ready to come back the next day to compete, and then all of a sudden, the meet was called off. They never really explained why it was such a problem for us all to be there. One of the most confusing parts is all of the athletes were already there ready to compete. There were so many different ways they could have gone about making it a safe environment. They already took away the possibility of fans and family members attending the meet, and we were honestly okay with that if it was the only way we’d be able to compete, but they made the call to cancel everything related to the NCAA without giving the coaches or athletes a say in the matter.
Are you thinking about getting an extra year of eligibility? Do you want one?
So here’s the thing, from what we understand, track and field athletes would only be getting an outdoor season of eligibility back ... which to me should have been obvious since we hadn’t even started the outdoor season yet. It’s the NCAA who took that away from us. I’d argue for an indoor and outdoor season since they took the nationals meet away from us too. I’d highly consider competing if I received a full season since I’m already coming back for one more season of cross country due to the fact I have more credits to fulfill. If they only offer me an outdoor season, I don’t think I would. At that point, I would begin to look for a training group to begin my career as a post-collegiate athlete.
Hitting closer to home, our team had so much more we wanted to accomplish considering the season we were having so far. We had so much confidence going into the indoor nationals meet. We had the best coaches in the nation preparing us for what we thought was going to be another national championship, along with multiple individual and relay titles. One of those relays was with my brother Dylan. It’s been a dream of ours to finally race the distance medley relay together. Not only that, but we were in the running to win a national title together in the relay. It’s heartbreaking seeing your brother so excited one day and then the next day absolutely devastated and in tears because we might not ever get a shot at that together again. It’s something you dream of as brothers growing up. A moment we would have taken with us the rest of our lives but was taken from us by something that was out of our control. I just hope and pray we as student-athletes can find a way to continue competing this upcoming outdoor season even if it means hosting our own unorganized races without school or NCAA affiliation.