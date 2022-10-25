One of the things you can expect to hear from University of Wisconsin women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson throughout a season is that each weekend is a chance to see where his team is at.
That’s how Johnson, who’s in his 20th season as UW coach, gauges progress from the unfinished product of early September to the team he hopes can compete for championships in March.
So it was no surprise that Johnson assessed the first 10 games of the season with a thought on the steps made week to week that have put the Badgers on a nine-game winning streak after an opening-night defeat.
Now it’s really time to see where they’re at.
Third-ranked UW has played eight straight games against unranked opponents and the outcome was in question down the stretch in only one.
Expect things to be different in the next four games during an unusual schedule. The first two are against fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth, the defending national runner-up that suffered its first losses of the season last weekend to defending champion Ohio State.
Then it’s two weekends off before No. 2 Minnesota and a cast of World Championship players that exceeds even UW’s total comes to LaBahn Arena. That will be the first time the Badgers have two straight bye weekends not tied to winter break or COVID-19 postponements.
The immediate focus is the Bulldogs, and Johnson is interested at least partially on what it means in the big picture.
“After next weekend, we’ll see where we’re at,” he said after a 7-1 victory against Bemidji State last Friday. “And so I’m anxious to see because it’s time to get challenged and we’ll certainly get challenged up there.”
The Badgers still have two games each against the Bulldogs and Gophers and four against Ohio State in the second half of the season, so nothing is going to be decided in either the Western Collegiate Hockey Association or national picture in the next four weeks.
But we’ll see whether the high-scoring UW machine is legitimate or just a result of overmatched opponents.
“It’s gotten a little harder each weekend, I feel like,” freshman defender Caroline Harvey said last Friday. “It’s been good for our group to get tested, especially last weekend against St. Cloud. It kept us on our toes a bit. But I think we’re more than ready for next weekend and we can’t wait to get the Bulldogs.”
The Badgers’ 4-1 loss at Penn State to start the season was a setback but gave Johnson an opportunity to see how his team would respond. The results have been favorable: nine victories and a 62-5 scoring margin.
The team’s biggest point of growth in that stretch, Johnson said, was a new-look roster getting more comfortable in playing with each other. That has shown in the way that players generated positive results before and after changes to the forward lines and defensive pairings.
The challenges get greater now, and so do the opportunities for gleaning information about this season’s Badgers team.
From the notebook
Some more items from around the Badgers hockey teams.
—Forward Jackson Nevers of Edina, Minnesota, visited the Badgers during the St. Cloud State series two weeks ago. The high school junior is looking for a school with a big athletic program, his dad, Tom, said. Nevers’ older brother Mason is a third-year forward at Minnesota but that doesn’t necessarily mean Jackson is headed to the Gophers, Tom Nevers said.
—Forrest Karr, in his first season as Minnesota Duluth athletic director, said during Saturday night’s TV broadcast that he wants to get more nonconference men’s hockey games scheduled against the Badgers. Karr is a Madison native who was a volunteer assistant for the UW women’s hockey team while he attended law school. The Badgers are 7-0-1 against the Bulldogs in the last 10 years, so they should jump at that chance if the timing works out.