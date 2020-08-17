CHIPPEWA FALLS — It was a moment they weren't quite sure was going to happen.
But happen it did.
High school cross country, tennis, swim and dive and golf teams across the state of Wisconsin were able to begin practice for the first time on Monday. Not everyone was able to participate — some school districts have opted to play fall sports in the spring — but for those that were, it was nice to get back out there.
"It feels good to be back with the team," Chippewa Falls cross country runner Haley Mason said. "There were some scares when they said people could move fall sports to the spring ... but we just have to practice like we're going to continue. Hopefully we can go as long as we can."
Of course, practices look much different this year.
Upon arrival, Chippewa Falls' cross country runners each had to answer a health questionnaire designed to stop anyone with possible COVID-19 symptoms or exposure from practicing.
After passing the questionnaire, they sanitized their hands and took the field to stretch. Each athlete was asked to keep at least six feet of distance from each other.
And until they finally got on the road to start their first run of the season, masks were worn the entire time.
"If we're allowed to run, we don't want to be the reason it gets taken away," Cardinals coach Roger Skifstad said. "So we're trying to do things the right way."
Some school districts, like Eau Claire, have announced a plan to play fall sports in the spring. Others have until Sept. 1 to decide whether to play in the fall or postpone to spring. Chippewa Falls activities director Mike Thompson told the Leader-Telegram that Chippewa Falls met to discuss the matter on Monday.
Sports deemed low-risk — girls tennis, girls swim and dive, girls golf and boys and girls cross country — were allowed to begin practice Monday. But the high-risk sports of football, volleyball and boys soccer cannot begin until Sept. 7.
Until the moment they actually got out on the field Monday, it wasn't always clear it would be possible. And naturally, things could still change in the future.
"This was the day we were originally scheduled to start cross country," Skifstad said. "This is the day we've had sort of circled, but didn't know if it was going to happen or not."
As seen Monday, sports with limited to no physical contact between competitors can look close to the norm.
"If you ignore the mask thing, cross country feels sort of normal," Skifstad said. "We warm up the same way, have the same laughing and joking and camaraderie."
But the new rules may take a little getting used to, Mason said.
"It is a little weird to have to remember to put on your mask when you're going out to practice, especially because we're running," she said. "We'll have to see (if it'll be a tough adjustment). I think it's going to be different, and I think we're going to have to get used to it. It's just the precautions we have to take."
There will be an acclimatization period for Big Rivers Conference cross country teams, as their first meet of the season won't be for almost two weeks.
On the golf course, Monday presented a chance for new beginnings on the area scene. The new Colfax/Elk Mound co-op practiced for the first time as a team.
"A new era starts today!" the team's Twitter account tweeted Monday. "Can't wait to get started with everyone today at 3:30."
Girls golf teams can have their first competitions beginning on Thursday, and girls tennis can play matches starting Friday. Aug. 25 is the first allowable date for competitions in cross country and swim and dive.
Until then, the emphasis will be on doing things safely and getting used to the new norm. If not, as Skifstad told his runners at practice, things can change in a hurry. And that's something they all want to avoid. After all, the physical and mental health benefits of high school sports have been well-documented over the last several months.
And, in cross country's instance, running with friends is better than without.
"It's a lot better to run with people," Mason said, "and have them push you while you do your workouts."