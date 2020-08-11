The Wisconsin Baseball Association has ruled three Eau Claire Bears players ineligible for its upcoming state tournament this weekend.
The players — Drew Steinmetz, Jon Schoch and Cole Zwiefelhofer — were members of the Tilden Tigers last year, but the Tigers did not play a league-sanctioned season this summer. Since they were not on an official Tilden roster this year, despite some non-league games being played, the three joined the Bears for last weekend's Chippewa River Baseball League qualifying tournament.
However, the WBA still viewed the non-league games played by the Tigers this summer as actual competition. It led the association's board of directors to say that Tilden had competed as a team this year, and that the three players could not join a second squad for the tournament.
"Really what was in question was what had happened to Tilden," WBA secretary Chris LaBreche said. "Up until a week ago, it was thought that they were going to take place in a seven-team, unsanctioned CRBL tournament. When we found out that it wasn't the case, I was a little curious as to what had happened and why they weren't playing. ... But when I looked at it and saw that these three players were picked up (by the Bears), and knowing how good they were, that was really an impetus for discussing the situation.
"If Tilden would have not played at all this summer, the players would have never come into question."
The affected players and the Bears organization disagree with the explanation.
"I guess I see a lot of misconceptions in there," Bears manager Chevy Tollefson said. "For saying that they can't allow a player to play for a second team in the tournament, I find that a little obnoxious because I know in a non-league scenario, even for the majority of the players that are on my roster who were deemed eligible, we play for other teams normally in a non-league basis. In the past I've played for the (Eau Claire Cavaliers), a ton of different teams. So I guess I'm confused as to how they can decide this for those three (players) when most of the league was having guys play from all over.
"I just question the validity of it, because in the non-league schedule you play all over the place all the time. It's not organized baseball, it's basically pickup games. Calling that a season, I think, is a little bit absurd."
Tilden manager Ryan Baier said he had no problem with the three playing for the Bears. He was taken aback by the WBA's decision.
"It's really frustrating, because the CRBL didn't sanction a season this year. So as the Tilden manager, I went about the season as if all our games were scrimmages," he said. "You can't technically say that we had a season. I never filled out a roster, I never did anything in that sense of having a scripted team put together as we have in the past. I've got some guys that wanted to continue playing this summer, and they were free to go to other teams because all it was this summer was free-for-all fun, guys wanting to play games when they could get them in."
But the WBA doesn't see it that way. The Bears will still be able to play at the tournament, but Steinmetz, Schoch and Zwiefelhofer won't be on the roster.
"Personally, I feel bad for these guys. They're excellent ballplayers," LaBreche said. "This is a really crappy situation for everyone to be involved with. Normally, the (WBA) board of directors has nothing to do with decisions like this. It's handled at the league level. But unfortunately this year because there wasn't a sanctioned CRBL tournament, and none of the league directors wanted to be involved, nobody from any of the teams involved had any sort of rules. So there's really no guidelines. It's a tough spot for people to be in."
The Bears are set to open WBA tournament play on Friday night against River Falls. Osseo is the CRBL's other representative at the tournament.
Tilden was the WBA runner-up last year, with each of the three disqualified players serving a key role on the team. Steinmetz believes that may have had something to do with the decision to keep them off the Bears.
"To me, I believe it's totally unreasonable, unjust and unfair in a roundabout way," Steinmetz said. "We never had a season for the CRBL this year, there were really no set teams. We, as players, tried to jump around from team to team to try to play as much baseball as we could. On top of that, we had guys who played for Tilden last year who went and played for Jim Falls and Chippewa Falls this year. If those teams had made it to state, I don't think we'd be having this conversation. I think they're singling us out because our roster is pretty good."
The fact that the three players are viewed as high-level talents did play a factor, according to LaBreche, who is one of 10 members of the WBA board of directors.
"The talent of the players was a component. I don't know if it was the biggest component, but it was something," LaBreche said.
An appeal process seems unlikely, LaBreche said, so the Bears will likely need to move on with the rest of their roster.
But they figure to have some extra motivation when they take the field.
"I'm 100% confident in our team," Tollefson said. "This issue I had wasn't with me not having enough talent or anything like that, it's more I feel like these three guys are being cheated out of something. They just want to play. They're hopefully still going to be in the dugout with us, even if they aren't allowed to play.
"We're going to use this as fuel to fire us up for the tournament, and we're still planning on taking this thing."