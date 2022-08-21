The Tilden Tigers finished as the runner-up at the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament on Sunday, falling to River Falls 3-2 in the championship game.
Tilden trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but started a rally with a bases-loaded walk followed by a balk. The Tigers got the tying and go-ahead runs on third and second base, respectively, but the Fish escaped the jam with a strikeout and a ground out to clinch the title.
Spencer Diedrich put River Falls ahead by two runs with a pair of solo home runs early in the game. The Fish added a key insurance run in the top of the ninth.
The Tigers reached the championship game with wins over Hayward, Washburn and Prescott. Tilden beat Hayward 7-1 and Washburn 12-4 to advance to the semifinals. The Tigers got past Prescott in 10 innings to get to the finals, winning a thriller 3-2.
Tilden was the Chippewa River Baseball League champion this season and finished 21-3 overall.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers went 1-1 at the state tournament to wrap up their season. Eau Claire defeated Brill 11-2 but fell to River Falls 10-0.
Ethan Kjellberg pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in the Cavs’ win over Brill, and Caden Erickson and Jaxon Vance paced the offense with three hits each. Cooper Kapanke had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.