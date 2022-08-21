Tilden Tigers vs. Osseo Merchants CRBL championship

Tilden’s Stephen Scatassa pitches against Osseo in the CRBL championship on Aug. 6 in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Tilden Tigers finished as the runner-up at the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament on Sunday, falling to River Falls 3-2 in the championship game.

Tilden trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but started a rally with a bases-loaded walk followed by a balk. The Tigers got the tying and go-ahead runs on third and second base, respectively, but the Fish escaped the jam with a strikeout and a ground out to clinch the title.