CHIPPEWA FALLS — Saturday’s 12-5 victory over Osseo marked the first time Tilden has won back-to-back Chippewa River Baseball League championships since winning a trio in 1977, 1978, and 1979. The victory over the Merchants gave the Tigers their 19th league championship.
It took until the fourth inning for either team to score, and then it was Tilden’s four runs that seemed to bring the crowd to life. The Tigers gave spectators more to cheer about when they added another six runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead over the visiting Merchants. Jordan Steinmetz hit a two-RBI double, and James Gilbertson blasted a grand slam to cap the big frame.
There was talk in the Tigers dugout when the team was up by 10 runs that they knew Osseo was going to be able to put something together to get out of that jam.
"That just kind of shows the composure of this team, you know, going 10-0 against Osseo feels like a one-run lead," Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. "We’re all in our place and we’re just trying to get the next out.”
It took until the sixth inning for Osseo to score, but then the Merchants sent in five runs, much to the delight of the royal blue- and red-clad spectators. But Tigers reliever Carl Krumenauer held the Merchants scoreless across 2.1 innings to secure a second straight title for Tilden.
According to CRBL secretary Andy Niese, the next closest franchise is the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks with seven CRBL championships.
Steinmetz was presented the game MVP award, which made him just the fifth Tigers player to win the award since it was instituted in 1998. He went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs. The Eau Claire Bears lay claim to the most championship game MVPs with six.
Baier and several of his teammates watched their fathers play for the Tigers as children, and are proud to be continuing a legacy of baseball for Tilden. He admitted after Saturday’s game that a culture of “we’re here, we’re ready to play” currently exists with this generation of the team.
Gilbertson and Nolan Baier had two hits each for the Tigers. Ryan Freitag went 3 for 4 for the Merchants and Todd Wienkes drove in a pair of runs. Stephen Scatassa earned the victory on the mound with five innings of work. He struck out four and allowed four runs.
The start of the game was moved up approximately 30 minutes due to concerns regarding potential incoming storms. The weather held off until well after the game’s conclusion. The crowd at Casper Park seemed to handle the hot, muggy conditions well though it did seem conditions quieted spectator reactions.
The outcome of Saturday's game helped determine how the CRBL would be represented in the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association tournaments. Not only is Ryan Baier looking forward to the first weekend of WBA competition, but he also voiced optimism over the Tigers’ chances to win through to the following weekend.