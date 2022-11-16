Cowboys Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he walks off the field following the team's 31-28 overtime win in an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

 Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around.

The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole than Tennessee.