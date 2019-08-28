Last year’s duel for honors will not resume.
After beating Brent Kann to the wire in an exciting 2018 Dan Conway 5-Mile race duel, Adam Condit is not returning. And that leaves the 37th annual Buckshot Run, presented by WIN Technology, up for grabs.
Unless Kann shows up. He was only a few steps behind Condit in a battle of former UW-Eau Claire All-Americans decided by 11 seconds last year and ran an outstanding 2:32 Grandma’s Marathon at Duluth in June. His appearance will likely remain a question until race time.
And then there’s Osseo’s Josh Becker, a solid third last year.
Former champions are Brent Wathke and Scotty Hayden. Wathke is in marathon training and will not run and there is no word from Hayden.
There is always the possibility of a speedy walk-on that will surprise the field. It’s happened before.
There will also be a new women’s champion. Rebekka Dow, two-time defending champion, will be on hand with her family but is also in marathon training and says she will not be racing.
Mandi Risler, defending women’s 2-mile champion and former 5-mile winner, will also be on hand running with her 9-year old son. But pregnant with her fifth child due in December, she will be taking it easy.
One runner expected to defend his title is Andrew Pathos, winner of the past two two-milers.
“It’s a chance for good runners to have a record-breaking run or anybody looking for a PR,” said Race Director Mike Salm considering the weather prediction. “Families will never have a better day to spend outside and enjoy the weather.”
That’s the outlook for Saturday’s action that includes top runners in a family friendly event that puts all proceeds toward Indianhead Special Olympics, which has benefited by well over a million dollars through the years.
Cole and Stephanie Cloutier swept honors in the Tuesday Buckshot in a field of 250 runners.
In the Carson Park setting, the 5-miler opens the action at 9 a.m. followed by the 2-mile at 10:30.
“Our goal is to keep the run successful under its family oriented theme,” said first year Indianhead Special Olympics Director of Development Mai Xiong, who is grateful to all who support the cause.
She is hoping for a turnout of around 1,000 participants.
Race packet pick-up and registration will be held Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 7 at America’s Best Value Inn, 609 W. Clairemont across from Sacred Heart Hospital. Registration can also be made at Carson Park Saturday morning one-half before each race.