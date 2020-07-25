Few golfers can say they've won multiple Wisconsin Amateur Championships. Since the turn of the century, only two have managed to pull off the feat.
This week at Milwaukee Country Club, Eau Claire native Matt Tolan will look to add his name to the list. The 2017 champion figures to be one of the top contenders in a field stacked with star power.
"Not many people get to win this tournament once," Tolan said. "If I were to do it again, that would be twice, and that would be crazy. But I know I have the potential, I've been playing some of my best golf lately here so I'm just excited to get going."
Tolan tied for second place at the State Am last summer, and has been in contention constantly at tournaments this season. He was the runner-up at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship after leading most of the way, and reached the knockout rounds of State Match Play.
With some of Wisconsin's top amateur golfers — including the last two champions — opting to play in the Western Amateur as opposed to their own state's tournament this week, Tolan might be the Wisconsinite to beat at Milwaukee Country Club.
But there will be plenty of out-of-state flavor at the State Am too. Several Illinois residents will compete, including many who won qualifying events to get there.
"Hands down, it's the best amateur tournament in the state this summer, so I've got to bring my A-game if I want to win," Tolan said.
The four-round tournament gets underway Monday. The field is cut to the lowest 70 scores plus ties after the first two rounds.
Tolan, who golfs collegiately at South Dakota, isn't the only Chippewa Valley golfer to keep an eye on. Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella enters the State Am on the back of a solid showing in an open qualifier for the PGA Tour's 3M Open last week. He shot a 2-under 69, good for a top-10 finish, and despite missing out on the PGA event, he feels good about the state of his game.
"I kind of knew going into (the 3M event) that I'd need to shoot seven, eight or nine under to make it," Longbella said. "My game has been great all summer. I haven't had a huge tournament schedule to play in, but the ones I have played in, I've played pretty well."
Unfortunately for Longbella, the week won't bring a chance to reunite with a celebrity. When the field was first announced, Longbella was supposed to tee off with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. But Romo withdrew from the tournament late last week with an injury.
Longbella has played with Romo twice before, and the two have used the same swing coach.
"I've kind of gotten to know him a little bit over the last two years," Longbella said. "He's such a genuine guy. It's weird when you play with somebody like that who you grew up watching on TV, and then he's just a regular guy when it comes down to it on the golf course."
And Longbella, a member of the University of Minnesota golf team, knows what it takes to win the State Am. He finished as runner-up in 2016 and again in 2018 after falling in an epic eight-hole playoff, the longest in event history.
Spring Valley native Tyler Leach, a player on the rise in the Marquette golf program, reached the quarterfinals at State Match Play in June and will look to keep up the momentum in Milwaukee.
Rice Lake's Ben Resnick, a Stetson University golfer, won a playoff at a qualifying event to earn alternate status for the State Am. After a golfer dropped out, Resnick was granted a spot in the field.
"I feel like I'm in a very good place. I've played a lot of good golf this summer, but my scores haven't always reflected that," Resnick said. "I feel like I've played a lot better than my scores have reflected. I've always been a strong believer of 'you find what you need in the dirt,' meaning you find what you need through practice if there's an area of your game that needs work. So I've been working really hard and I feel like I'm ready for this."
Others with local ties who will be in the field include Eau Claire's Cole Stark, Eleva's Chad Brennan and Strum's Jon Higley.
UW-Eau Claire will be well-represented in Milwaukee too. Blugolds Isaac Prefontaine, Mason Gardner and Sean Murphy are all in the field. Prefontaine will enter on a high note, having tied for first at the Wisconsin State Open qualifier in Eau Claire on Friday.
Prefontaine said having familiar faces around should only help the Blugolds.
"Absolutely, knowing people who are going down is always a good thing. Getting options to practice with them, practice rounds, and get together before or after the tournament," he told the Leader-Telegram after Friday's qualifier. "It'll be fun. We'll get dinner and hopefully we'll have a good showing for the Eau Claire team."
For many, it'll be the first chance to play at Milwaukee Country Club.
"I've never had the opportunity to play out there," Longbella said. "It was kind of a dream course of mine, growing up in Wisconsin, so I'm just excited to get out there."