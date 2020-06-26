Tolan leads in Janesville
Eau Claire native Matt Tolan took second place at last year’s WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, and will be in contention again this time after a strong first round.
Tolan rode a hot start, with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine, to a one-stroke advantage atop the leaderboard after Friday’s first round in Janesville.
His six-under-par score of 66 was one stroke better than four others who are tied for second place at five under.
Rice Lake native Ben Resnick enters the second round tied for 70th after carding a two-over 74 on Friday. He had three birdies, all on par-five holes, but was set back by five bogeys.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL analyst for CBS Tony Romo shot an even-par 72. The Burlington native is tied for 38th.
There are two rounds left to play. The 159-player field is trimmed down to 60 plus ties after the second round.
WBCA cancels All-Star Games
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday that its annual All-Star Games have been canceled for this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This year’s event, originally scheduled for early June at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, first was postponed to Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 5-6. But Friday’s announcement means there will be no game.
“It is one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as an organization,” WBCA Charities executive director Jerry Petitgoue, the boys coach at Cuba City, wrote in an email on Friday. “The safety of players, coaches, fans, referees, and staff is our utmost concern and priority.”
Petitgoue wrote that players will receive their practice gear, backpack, incentive prizes, program booklet, team picture and academic or all-state awards in the future.
From news services and staff reports