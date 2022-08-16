Eau Claire native Matt Tolan shared the lead after the first round at the Wisconsin State Open, but has work to do entering the final day of the tournament at Ozaukee Country Club.

Tolan shot a 74 in Tuesday’s second round and is tied for 10th heading into the final two rounds. Both the third and fourth round will be played Wednesday. The Eau Claire native is at even par for the tournament and trails the co-leaders by six strokes.