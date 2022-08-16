Eau Claire native Matt Tolan shared the lead after the first round at the Wisconsin State Open, but has work to do entering the final day of the tournament at Ozaukee Country Club.
Tolan shot a 74 in Tuesday’s second round and is tied for 10th heading into the final two rounds. Both the third and fourth round will be played Wednesday. The Eau Claire native is at even par for the tournament and trails the co-leaders by six strokes.
Tolan carded a 66 in the opening round and birdied his first hole on Tuesday. But it was his only birdie of the round, and five bogeys saw him slide a bit down the leaderboard.
Germantown’s Austin Kendziorski and Appleton’s Zach Burry share the lead at 6 under par.
Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach was the only other local golfer to make the cut at the tournament. The Marquette golfer carded a 74 in the second round and sits at 7 over par for the tournament. He’s tied for 55th.
Leach was red-hot early in his round after teeing off on the 10th hole, recording three straight birdies to start the day and sinking another on his fifth hole. He made six birdies overall in the second round, but also had six bogeys — including a 10 on the par-five second hole.
Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson (8 over par), Cole Fisher (19 over par) and Nicholas Kulig (22 over par) missed the cut and concluded their time at the tournament on Tuesday.
Golfers will play 36 holes on Wednesday to wrap up the tournament.