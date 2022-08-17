Eau Claire native Matt Tolan led the contingent of local golfers at the Wisconsin State Open, wrapping up the tournament in a tie for 23rd place on Wednesday in Mequon.
Tolan was tied for the lead after the first round. He shot a 71 in the third round and a 77 in the fourth round, which were both played Wednesday at Ozaukee Country Club. He finished the tournament at eight over par.
Tolan, formerly of Eau Claire North, made three birdies in the third round but none in the fourth. He shared 23rd place with Hartland's Matthew Raab, Summit's Mick Smith and Madison's Peter Webb.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach tied for 37th place, climbing 18 spots in the leaderboard after Tuesday. he shot a 70 in the third round and a 75 in the fourth.
Leach's third round featured two birdies and an eagle. The Marquette golfer also had three birdies in the fourth round. He finished the tournament at 12 over par.
Tolan and Leach were the only two local golfers remaining after the others missed the cut following Tuesday's second round.
Wisconsin Rapids' Daniel Mazziotta won the title in a playoff against Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich. Mazziotta made a par on the third playoff hole while Eichhorn made a bogey, giving him the championship. Eichhorn had surged up the leaderboard with a 62 in the third round, which was the lowest round posted by any golfer at the tournament.