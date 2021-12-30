This year brought stories of every variety in the Chippewa Valley sports scene. From Olympic medals to heart-warming tales to hope emerging through tragedy, 2021 had a bit of everything. Take a look at the year’s top 10 local sports stories.
1. Bednarek wins silver medal: With the eyes of the world upon him, Kenny Bednarek ran the best race of his life.
Thanks to his efforts in the men’s 200-meter final, the Rice Lake native earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. He captured the attention of the Chippewa Valley, which gathered around TVs to catch his races early in the morning.
Bednarek was one of the state’s most dominant sprinters ever during his time at Rice Lake. This summer, he proved he’s one of the world’s best too. He finished just behind Canada’s Andre De Grasse to clinch the silver medal.
“It feels really amazing,” Bednarek said on NBC’s “Today.” following his medal. “All my hard work the entire year coming up to this paid off. Running a personal best, especially in the finals, is something to behold.”
2. Blugolds bring home national title: UW-Eau Claire had never won a national championship in volleyball before this year. With the best season in program history, the Blugolds changed that.
UW-Eau Claire captured the Division III national championship with a 3-0 sweep of Calvin in the title game in November. It capped a 35-3 season that will live on in the record books for years to come.
After a canceled 2020 season, it was the perfect way to return.
“I think that adversity, it can take you down or you can choose to earn from it,” coach Kim Wudi said. “We often say, ‘You either win or you learn.’ We didn’t have an opportunity to win last year, so we learned. We learned every day. We went through a lot, a lot of team adversity, a lot of conflict. I’m not going to deny that. We worked through a lot of stuff. When you have highly competitive people who aren’t able to have that release of competing, there’s tension and there’s conflict. To work through that and to really be able to see everybody grow up, the maturity this team has is incredible.”
3. Bergeman siblings inspire through running: The story of the Bergeman siblings inspired a nationwide audience this fall.
The brother and sister duo competed for the Chippewa Falls cross country program in a special way. Jeffrey, 15, suffered cardiac arrest when he was 22 months old. He sustained brain damage and uses a wheelchair. His sister Susan, 14, pushed him during races this year so the two could run together.
The siblings were featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know” in December.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Susan said. “I never expected anything like this. I never thought it would blow up like this.”
4. Underdog Sabers win the gold: Even just a few years ago, the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey program might have been skeptical at the thought that it would take home a state title in 2021.
That skepticism would have proved unfounded.
Three years after completing a six-win season, the Sabers went on an underdog run to capture the state championship in February. Going up against foes seeded higher than them for much of the postseason, the Sabers proved they were worthy of the distinction of favorites. They won a sectional title with a pair of upsets, and pulled off another in the state semifinals.
In the championship game, Joey Schemenauer scored an overtime goal to give the program its first state title with a 3-2 win over University School of Milwaukee.
“When you look at all we had to get here,” coach Tony Menard said, “had to go through Hayward, Western Wisconsin, the Fusion, Central Wisconsin, and now USM. Honestly, it’s probably the toughest route in the whole state in girls hockey to try to win a state championship. These girls were so determined to put the hard work in day in and day out because they knew at the start of the season this is something that they wanted.”
5. North football snaps state’s longest losing streak: One of the year’s best feel-good stories came out of a stormy August night at Carson Park.
The Eau Claire North football team carried a 51-game losing streak into its meeting with La Crosse Logan on Aug. 26. To end the skid, the Huskies had to endure plenty of adversity — both over the years and on that night. North had the ball at Logan’s 10-yard line in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 14 when lightning chased both squads into the locker room.
Play resumed at 10:30 p.m., and the Huskies were glad it did. Remy Rassbach ran for the go-ahead touchdown, and Mekhi Thomas sealed a victory years in the making with an interception on the Rangers’ next drive. After several years, the streak was finally over.
The magnitude of the win was clear to see. Fans rushed onto the field afterward to celebrate with the Huskies.
“I’m just trying to keep from crying right now,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said that night. “It’s been a little bit of time, those four years, for the kids. You feel really good, especially for the seniors who stuck that out to be able to get that monkey off their backs.”
6. LaBuda retires, Sinz takes over at Menomonie: For 32 years, Joe LaBuda led one of the state’s most dominant prep football programs at Menomonie. In February, the longtime leader decided to call it a career.
LaBuda finished as one of the most successful high school football coaches in the country. His teams won five state championships and 22 conference titles. His squads reached the state semifinals in half of his years in charge.
“This was a tough decision,” LaBuda said. “As I look back on things, it’s been an incredible privilege to work with the amazing young men that I had in the Menomonie football program the last 32 years. I’ve been extremely blessed.”
Naturally, attention quickly turned to the next burning question: Who would replace the legend?
The answer came in April. Menomonie brought Mike Sinz back to his alma mater to take over the Mustangs. Sinz, who was the coach at Eau Claire Memorial, starred for Menomonie as a player in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Sinz said at the time. “I know what the program stands for, I know what it’s all about. I’m excited to get to work with the young men over there in Menomonie, even though it won’t be until later. But I’m extremely excited for the opportunity.”
7. After shaky start, Macks win state title: The McDonell volleyball team, traditionally a contender in the Western Cloverbelt, didn’t like where it sat after the first two months of the season.
With 14 losses to their credit and several squads ahead of them in the conference standings, the Macks held a team meeting. They discussed some difficult truths to get on the same page, but it proved well worth it.
A little over a month later, McDonell hoisted the gold ball at the state tournament. The Macks turned things around and went on to win the Division 4 state title.
“It’s a dream — it doesn’t feel real right now,” senior Sydney Flanagan said. “I grew up watching the big kids do it and never thought I would be able to do it. Today is a dream — a goal that not everybody gets to achieve. I’m so happy that me and my four fellow seniors got to do what we did today. We’re achieving a goal that not everybody gets to have.”
8. Boyceville baseball dominates from start to finish: The Boyceville baseball team was a juggernaut all spring, but still felt a bit slighted.
The Bulldogs were highly touted in the preseason, but were ranked second in Division 4 behind Webster. With the Tigers lurking in the same sectional, Boyceville was determined to prove that wrong all season long.
The Bulldogs did exactly that. When the two squared off in the sectional finals, Boyceville romped past Webster in a resounding 14-0 victory to return to the state tournament. And when they got to Grand Chute, they didn’t have any trouble either. The Bulldogs picked up a couple of straightforward wins in the semifinals and championships to win the state title.
“We knew from the start of the year that we wanted to win state,” catcher Trett Joles said. “Our first goal was to beat Webster, and we dominated them (in the sectional finals). We had the same goal coming in here, dominate every team.”
9. Wrestlers earn third state titles: Only a small group has ever earned three state championships in Wisconsin prep wrestling. The area added three representatives to that list in February.
Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner, Boyceville’s Trett Joles and Cameron’s Tanner Gerber all secured three state titles this year. Brenner and Joles finished their careers with three, and Gerber earned his third as a junior.
“Every weekend, every day of the week this season, I’ve just been working so hard,” Brenner said after his title. “Countless hours that I’ve put into the wrestling room. It’s certainly worth this moment and more.”
10. Communities rally around Kelly, Woodworth: Through tragedy, the hockey and soccer communities did their best to take care of their own this year.
First, the state-wide hockey scene stood together to support Eau Claire Memorial’s Joe Kelly, whose sister died in a car crash in January. Some teams put blue tape on their sticks, others sported special stickers and pins. The message was clear: The hockey family was there to support.
“We’ve been getting texts from all these different teams around the state,” Memorial’s Sam Brennan said. “Just like, ‘What can we do to help? Can we do the tape? Can we do the stickers, the pins?’ … It says something about the hockey community in Wisconsin, just how close-knit it is.”
Similar events unfolded in August. After former Eau Claire Memorial soccer player Ryder Woodworth died in a car accident, the soccer community showed its support. The Old Abes put his number and initials on the fence next to their bench for the season. Teams had moments of silence in remembrance.
“It’s very obvious in the compassion that the community has demonstrated toward Memorial soccer and Ryder what impact he made on this community,” Memorial coach David Kite said. “Not just as an Old Abe soccer player but also as an Old Abe and also just a young man in the community.”